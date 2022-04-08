Friday, April 8, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Energy “The coming winter is the hardest” – How will Finland fight the energy crisis? How expensive will electricity become? HS will show EK’s Energy Crisis on Top live at 8.30

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 8, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
2
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

EK estimates that the price of energy in Finland will be exceptionally expensive. At 8.30 am, see EK’s estimates of how bad the situation is developing.

Business The Confederation of Finnish Industries (EK) estimates that the price of energy in Finland will be exceptionally expensive. EK estimates that this may be a longer-term change.

“The coming winter of 2022–2023 is the most difficult,” EK estimates in a press release.

The rise in energy prices was rapid even before Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine. Since the beginning of the war, the situation has deteriorated rapidly. As a result of the war, Finland and the rest of the EU will try to get rid of Russia’s energy imports as soon as possible and speed up the transition to greener energy sources.

From 8.30 am, EK experts will assess how bad the situation is. HS shows the opportunity live. Among other things, the event will consider what fast-acting measures Finland should take to combat the energy crisis next winter, how individual companies can mitigate the effects of the energy crisis and how to effectively decouple Russia from the energy transition and the green transition? EK is also assessing the effects of the Finnish government’s spring energy decisions.

See also  At the end of the week Anger at Will Smith's behavior revealed the ludicrous hypocrisy of the Hollywood people - the real attitude we saw at the moment the beat actually took place

At the event, estimates will be presented by leading experts from EK Janne Peljo and Kati Ruohomäki.

#Energy #coming #winter #hardest #Finland #fight #energy #crisis #expensive #electricity #show #EKs #Energy #Crisis #Top #live

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

"We're going to bust you", Chris Rock's brothers send a message to Will Smith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.