Energy “The coming winter is the hardest” – How will Finland fight the energy crisis? How expensive will electricity become? HS will show EK’s Energy Crisis on Top live at 8.30

Business The Confederation of Finnish Industries (EK) estimates that the price of energy in Finland will be exceptionally expensive. EK estimates that this may be a longer-term change.

“The coming winter of 2022–2023 is the most difficult,” EK estimates in a press release.

The rise in energy prices was rapid even before Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine. Since the beginning of the war, the situation has deteriorated rapidly. As a result of the war, Finland and the rest of the EU will try to get rid of Russia’s energy imports as soon as possible and speed up the transition to greener energy sources.

From 8.30 am, EK experts will assess how bad the situation is. Among other things, the event will consider what fast-acting measures Finland should take to combat the energy crisis next winter, how individual companies can mitigate the effects of the energy crisis and how to effectively decouple Russia from the energy transition and the green transition? EK is also assessing the effects of the Finnish government's spring energy decisions.

At the event, estimates will be presented by leading experts from EK Janne Peljo and Kati Ruohomäki.