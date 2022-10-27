Energy | The city-owned electricity company in Uusimaa started to favor its own residents in prices

Keravan Energia sells the electricity it produces to its own residents at a much lower price than other companies.

Uusimaa a special situation has arisen in the electricity market.

As the price of electricity rises, Kerava Energia has begun to favor the residents of its owner cities. The company sells electricity to the residents of its area, Kerava and Sipoo, at a considerably low price, in contrast to, for example, Helsinki’s Helen.

According to the contract called local electricity, Kerava Energia’s electricity costs customers in the area 29 cents per kilowatt-hour during the day and 12.90 cents at night.

The local electricity product is a two-year fixed-term contract, and with constant daily consumption, the price of electric energy will be about 20 cents per kilowatt hour.

Tariff are quite low compared to many other companies.

For example, Helen, the electricity company of the city of Helsinki, announced new increases this week.

From the beginning of next year, electricity costs 39.72 cents per kilowatt hour as a one-year fixed-term contract.

In Helen’s contracts valid for the time being, the price of basic electricity will correspondingly rise to around 38.3 cents in December.

Read more: A sudden increase in the price of electricity from Helen – check the calculator to see how much your electricity bill will cost in December

How can the people of Kerava and Sipo get clearly cheaper electricity from their energy company than Helen’s customers?

Affordable the story of local electricity begins last spring.

CEO of Kerava Energia Jussi-Pekka Lehto says that at that time they first switched to “vartti contracts”, i.e. an intermediate form of fixed-term and exchange-linked contract types. The price of electricity would be revised four times a year.

“The price of the last quarter was rising unreasonably, and we decided to support the electricity prices of the residents of our own area with our own production,” says Lehto.

According to Lehto, Kerava Energia can produce about a quarter of its electricity in its own power plants. The company buys the rest of the electricity from the market. The most significant of Kerava Energia’s own facilities is the biopower plant along the Lahti highway.

“Self-produced electricity is cheaper than purchased electricity, we sell the cheaper electricity to our own region because there is a limited amount of it,” says Lehto.

For others According to Lehto, Keravan Energia now practically sells electricity on the market to its customers. Seinäjoen Energia, for example, also sells electricity to customers in its area at a remarkably low price: 10.20 cents per kilowatt-hour until the end of November and 15.30 cents thereafter.

See also Alcohol | "Grandma would like the children to go to the night village, but she can't stop drinking" - How to talk about alcoholism to children? Kerava Energia’s most important own electricity producer is a biopower plant next to the Lahti highway.

Keravan and in the Sipoo energy plant, the municipal owners have decided that no dividends will be paid to the owners. Instead, according to Lehto, electricity transmission prices for consumers and companies in Kerava and Sipo are considered to be among the lowest in the country.

“In a crisis like this, we don’t maximize returns,” says Lehto.

Helen has a very different operating model. Although Helen is owned by the city of Helsinki, Helen only sells 28 percent of its electrical energy to the people of Helsinki.

“The rest of our electricity customers are like being shot across Finland with a shotgun. Helen operates in the retail market throughout Finland,” says Helen’s CEO Juha-Pekka Weckström.

Helen has a total of approximately 620,000 households as electricity customers. You can therefore buy Helen’s electricity from anywhere in Finland.

“It sounds like the competitor is clearly aiming for a smaller market with its product if it only sells to a limited area,” says Weckström of Keravan Energia’s Local Electricity.

Helen’s power plants in Vuosaari have produced electricity using natural gas.

in Helen are national prices, according to Weckström, and who owns Helen has nothing to do with it.

He would think it would be special if Helen started to sell electricity to the residents of Helsinki, which is cheaper than other customers

“We sell at the same price everywhere. Otherwise, we would be discriminating against others, when the vast majority of our customers are in places other than Helsinki, I think we want to be equal”, says Weckström.

Helen has often produced tens of millions of euros in dividends for its owner, the city of Helsinki. Helen is a market-based company, and according to Weckström, its mission is to make a profit.

“I have heard that some small companies try to offer different tariffs in different areas. What would our customers think if we had different prices?” Weckström asks.