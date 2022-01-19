Energy The cessation of coal burning in Helsinki was celebrated, although there is a difficult question in the background – Helen is now looking for an answer in Sipoo

Helsinki the city’s energy company Helen is accelerating the utilization of waste heat in the Kilpilahti area. With the help of the transmission pipeline, Helen estimates that it will collect 300–600 megawatts of heat, which could roughly cover the coal burning of the Salmisaari power plant, which will end in 2024.

However, the transmission pipe will not have time to heat Helsinki’s homes, as it could be completed by the end of the decade at the earliest.

The transmission pipeline’s environmental impact assessment program (YVA) contains a total of seven different options for the alignment of the transmission pipeline between the Kilpilahti industrial area and the Vuosaari power plant.

The routes are located in the Porvoo, Sipoo and Helsinki areas. One option is also in the Vantaa area.

The total length of the heat transfer line is 23-27 kilometers, depending on the option. In the different options, the transmission line runs part of the route in a tunnel excavated into the rock and part of the journey as a so-called ground pipe, ie a pipeline dug into the ground.

On the ground pipe sections, a line 20–25 m wide is reserved for the transmission pipe, where there can be no vegetation.

Sipoon the land pipelines, which will be left largely landless in the south, have already been shocked.

The matter is currently being discussed in a rather intense tone in the Facebook groups of Sipoo residents.

In the village of Nevas Catherine Wolin is one of those countries where most of the alternative pipelines would cross. Wolin can’t understand how his horse farm can work if pastures are broken by your 25-foot-wide pipeline.

“The horse pastures are in a gorge between two hills. It is there that a pipeline is being laid, next to which a service road would be built. Quite unnecessary, ”Wolin mana.

Of the seven policies, Wolin and his neighbors support the one that runs right next to Porvoonväylä. It is also the longest of the lines, 27 kilometers.

“Quite unnecessary,” Katariina Wolin from Sipoo evaluates the transmission pipeline crossing the horse pastures.

In the guidelines there are also three options where the tunnel section is longer and the overhead line ends near Kilpilahti. The tunnel sections run deep into the bedrock, but tunnel mouths, tunnels and vertical shafts require above-ground construction.

Helen’s Director of Responsibility and Public Relations Maiju Westergren says that there are as many as seven options in the Kilpilahti transmission pipeline yva process, because only during that time will it be seen which alignment is feasible.

“Along the way, options are eliminated for environmental reasons or because of land use restrictions,” Westergren says.

It is hoped that after the EIA process, there will be 1-2 options that could be honed towards implementation.

Kilpilahti the heat transfer tube is one of the many ways in which Helen strives for carbon neutrality in the capital’s heat production. The Hanasaari coal-fired power plant will be closed in just over a year in the spring of 2023.

Coal burning at the Salmisaari power plant will end in the spring of 2024. The power plant will not be completely shut down. The Salmisaari pellet boiler will remain in production. A potential seawater heat pump will also be located on Salmisaari, if implemented.

Helen has not disclosed a precise calculation of how the combined heat production of Hanasaari and Salmisaari will be replaced by 890 megawatts. There are many alternative heat sources.

Over the next three years, Helen will streamline alternative coal combustion operations with heat pump solutions, heat storage, biofuels and the purchase of heat production from neighbors such as Vantaa Energy.

“Initially, we thought we would have more time to replace Salmisaari’s production, but the high price of coal, its taxation and the rise in the price of emissions trading have accelerated the abandonment of coal. That is why we need production that will be available quickly in the next few years, ”says Westergren.

The company is expanding its heat pump and cooling plant under Katri Vala Park. The blueberry heat storage will be commissioned in the spring of 2022, and production at Vuosaari’s new bioheat plant will start at the end of this year.

Biomass combustion in Vuosaari may be a temporary solution, as energy companies are now aiming for non-combustion production of the shield.

A heat pump utilizing seawater heat is also being built at the Vuosaari power plant, but its significance in production volumes is small.

Kilpilahti In addition to the Salmisaari seawater heat pump, the transmission pipeline is one of the medium-term projects that could replace the use of biofuels from the end of the decade.

According to Westergren, decisions between the Kilpilahti heat transfer pipeline and the Salmisaari seawater pump will be made once the EIA processes for both have been completed.

Is thus, it is possible that the Kilpilahti transmission pipeline will wait its turn, although the EIA program will talk about starting construction as early as next year. According to Westergren, the EIA program has been completed last year on a more ambitious schedule than reality allows.

However, Helen also needs project plans for the period after 2030, when fossil natural gas, for example, will be phased out.

Read more: When Vantaa reduces its emissions, Helsinki increases them – The counter shows the impact of people living in different parts of the Helsinki region on the climate