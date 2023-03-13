Monday, March 13, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Energy | The Biden administration approved a controversial oil drilling project in Alaska

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 13, 2023
in World Europe
0
Energy | The Biden administration approved a controversial oil drilling project in Alaska

Environmental organizations had opposed the drilling plans citing climate goals.

of the United States The Department of the Interior on Monday gave US oil giant ConocoPhillips permission to drill for oil in three production areas on federal lands in Alaska.

Approval of the oil drilling project had been lobbied in Alaska, emphasizing the employment effect of oil drilling and the promotion of energy independence. Environmental organizations, on the other hand, had opposed the drilling plans citing climate goals.

“We know the president (Joe) Biden’s understands the existential threat posed by climate change, but he has approved a project that derails his own climate goals,” said the head of the Sierra Club environmental organization Ben Jealous.

During his presidential campaign, Biden promised that he would not approve new leases for oil or gas projects on federal lands.

#Energy #Biden #administration #approved #controversial #oil #drilling #project #Alaska

See also  Social media Elon Musk: Twitter store “temporarily” on ice
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
MotoGP | RNF Racing: presentation postponed to March 20th

MotoGP | RNF Racing: presentation postponed to March 20th

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result