Energy | The Biden administration approved a controversial oil drilling project in Alaska

of the United States The Department of the Interior on Monday gave US oil giant ConocoPhillips permission to drill for oil in three production areas on federal lands in Alaska.

Approval of the oil drilling project had been lobbied in Alaska, emphasizing the employment effect of oil drilling and the promotion of energy independence. Environmental organizations, on the other hand, had opposed the drilling plans citing climate goals.

“We know the president (Joe) Biden’s understands the existential threat posed by climate change, but he has approved a project that derails his own climate goals,” said the head of the Sierra Club environmental organization Ben Jealous.

During his presidential campaign, Biden promised that he would not approve new leases for oil or gas projects on federal lands.