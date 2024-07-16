Energy | The Baltic countries are breaking away from the common electricity grid with Russia

Energy|Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania will disconnect from the Russian-managed electricity network in February 2025.

Estonia, The grid companies of Latvia and Lithuania have signed an agreement according to which the countries will disconnect in February 2025 from the electricity grid that they have so far shared with Russia and Belarus, reports news agency Reuters.

The matter was told by the Lithuanian Minister of Energy Count Dainius on Tuesday on his Facebook account.

“We have always known that just as we have become part of the European Union and NATO, we will also become part of the European electricity system,” Kreivys wrote in his update, according to Reuters.

Three the country’s prime ministers signed a joint statement in August 2023 announcing their intention to withdraw from the Russian-managed Brell electricity network and join the Western European system by February 2025 at the latest.

In the statement, being part of the network managed by Russia was considered a threat to the energy security of the Baltic countries.

The decision to join the continental European system was made in 2018, when the project received EU funding. The countries are connected to the electricity grid through Poland.

The Soviet Union occupied the Baltic countries from the time of World War II until 1991, and the countries inherited the electricity system from that time.