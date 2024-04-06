Energy | The authority accuses the electricity company of unaccounted bills – Company representative: “All-seeing consumer agency news”

According to the consumer advocate, 365 Hankinta has misled consumers into paying unjustified bills by threatening them with legal challenges.

Electric company 365 Hankinta has sued Finns for unsubstantiated invoices, told The Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority (KKV) on Thursday.

The representative of the electricity sales company denies that there is anything surprising in the company's demands. 365 Hankinta Oy, which transmitted electricity, has sent almost a thousand subpoena applications to people from whom it is trying to collect unpaid invoices or contract fines in court.

The consumer ombudsman considers the invoices unjustified and has submitted a request for an investigation into the company's operations to the police. According to KKV, the electricity company has also tried to collect payments from consumers who did not have any contract with the company.

Consumer representative says that he has assisted some consumers in legal proceedings. In all these cases, 365 Hankinta has lost the cases.

365 Procurement representative Håkan Gustafsson estimates that there have been about a dozen such cases. Gustafsson says that the company has not entered into these lawsuits at all. In this case, the matter itself is not dealt with, but the court rejects the entire claim directly.

“In practice [Kilpailu- ja] The lawyers of the Finnish Consumer Agency are just spitting out crap that isn't even related to the issue. We haven't been able to listen to it, and we haven't considered it appropriate.”

The company has therefore not wanted to finish processing issues that it itself wanted to take to the courts. According to Gustafsson, the reason is not that the company loses these cases.

“Every person has the right to do what they want, and we have come to this solution in these cases.”

However, according to Gustafsson, there are “probably more than a hundred” cases in which the matter has been resolved in the company's favor, either by winning the cases or settling the case.

HS has not been able to verify Gustafsson's claim about the hundreds of cases resolved in the company's favor.

He says that he feels that by requesting an investigation, KKV is trying to limit everyone's right to have their case heard in court.

Now the invoices on the wallpaper are from a few years ago. The company's electricity supply ended in June 2021.

According to Gustafsson, 365 Hankinta had approximately 20,000 customers. Almost a thousand challenge applications have been sent. According to Gustafsson, it is not a particularly large amount in the company's situation. According to him, the supply of electricity stopped for reasons beyond the company's control. When the company no longer received electricity from the market, it could not be sold to customers either. The company has not had its own electricity production.

“At the time, many probably felt that there was no need to pay these bills,” he says.

“Plus, there has been all kinds of consumer agency news, which has made customers think that they don't need to pay for these.”

KKV has been warning about the activities of 365 Hankinna and its predecessor Fi-Nergy for several years. Their special feature was to bill customers in advance.

However, there have been problems with invoicing, as complaints about both were made to consumer advice in 2020 a total of nearly 1,500 times. The Consumer Agency's Fi-Nergy employed the agency more than any other electricity company.

Gustafsson does not consider 365 Hankinta to be a direct continuation of another company, as they were legally separate companies. 365 However, Hankinta bought electricity from Fi-Nergy, and according to Gustafsson, the idea to establish a new company was born within another company.

Gustafsson founded Fi-Nergy in 2017, and it was declared bankrupt in 2022. 365 Hankinta limited liability company's sole board member is registered in the trade register as a Slovak Juraj Jakabovicwhom HS could not reach for an interview.

Gustafsson has been appointed as the company's agent to handle the collection. 365 Procurement no longer has other activities.

Gustafsson says that he has worked in the electricity sector since 2005 in various companies as an employee or entrepreneur. In 2014, the consumer ombudsman took Gustafsson to the market court of the 220 Energia company illegal pricing. A few years ago, the same court dealt with those who were not returned by Fi-Nergy advance payments.

According to Gustafsson, “every path had its own challenges”, which, according to him, have been partly different from what has been presented in public. He doesn't know yet if he plans to continue in the industry.

“I haven't decided yet what I want to do when I grow up. I can do whatever I want, anywhere in the world. So if someone is afraid that I will return to the electricity market, then maybe. This is a free country, and you can do what you want.”