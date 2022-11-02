Energy, Deputy Prime Minister Tajani: “Strong signal from Cdm on Friday, from 7 to 10 billion for bills”

From the Council of Ministers on Friday “a strong signal will come to alleviate the burden of bills on citizens and businesses, there will be an investment, I believe we will reach 7.8, 10 billion to make a strong contribution to reducing bills. Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, speaking to Tg5 and insisting that for the government “the priority is the bills, the sacrifices that families and businesses are making”.

“This is why – he assured – in the CDM there will be a very clear signal, we are taking on the problems, we understand very well what the difficulties are and we will do everything to facilitate the situation of our compatriots in difficulty”. “We hope that things can improve in the future, but there will be work to do in the coming months”, concluded Tajani.

