Energy Swedish company to build Finland’s largest wind farm in Lestijärvi – investment worth about half a billion euros

The municipality of Lestijärvi rejoices at the 2.5 million annual property taxes brought by the new wind farm.

Swedish The renewable energy company OX2 is building Finland’s largest wind farm in Lestijärvi, Central Ostrobothnia. The total capacity of the 72 power plants is about 400 megawatts. The power plants are up to 240 meters high.

The wind farm’s annual energy production is about 1.4 terawatt hours, which corresponds to about two percent of Finland’s total electricity production.

Construction work is scheduled to begin within a year. The power plants will be built without state support.

The construction company YIT acted as the developer of the project, which acquired the land and the necessary permits. OX2 said on Friday that it had purchased the project from YIT.

OX2’s Finnish director Teemu Loikkanen says the construction cost of Lestijärvi Park is estimated at about 500 million euros. In addition to the power plants, the project includes the construction of a new substation and a 55-kilometer transmission line for electricity transmission. The transmission line will be built from Lestijärvi to Alajärvi.

“The greatest benefits of renewable energy projects come when they are implemented on a large scale. In addition to Finland’s largest wind power project, we are building a 1,300-megawatt power transmission line, and with the Halsua wind power project under construction, we can offer plenty of job opportunities for companies in the economic area, ”Loikkanen says in a press release.

OX2 says it is Europe’s largest onshore wind power builder, currently managing 40 wind farms. The company has already built 14 wind farms in Finland with a total capacity of more than 530 megawatts. The company is currently building several parks in Finland.

Lestijärvi for the municipality, the investment decision means significant tax revenue.

“The wind farm generates approximately EUR 2.5 million in property tax for the municipality each year, ie approximately EUR 3,500 for each resident. With it, we secure the financing of the new school and obtain capital to develop the municipality and maintain its well-being, ”the mayor Esko Ahonen says in a press release.

Project is part of the ongoing wave of wind power investments in Finland.

According to statistics from the Finnish Wind Power Association, an industry association, 990 megawatts of new wind power capacity is expected to be completed in Finland this year. This would be an all-time record.

Next year, 700 megawatts of new capacity is expected to be completed and more than 600 megawatts in 2023. These figures do not include OX2’s Friday investment decision.

The Mutkalampi wind farm under construction in Neoen is in the same size class as the Lestijärvi project. The park consists of 90 power plants and also has a capacity of about 400 megawatts. It is expected to be completed in 2023.

The wind power company Ilmattare has two large projects underway: Piiparinmäki in Kajaani and Pyhännä and Louhukangas in Alajärvi. Both projects are about 40 power plants and more than 200 megawatts. Piiparinmäki Park is expected to be completed this year, Louhukangas in two years.

Last year 67 new wind farms were built in Finland with a combined capacity of about 300 megawatts. At the end of the year, more than 800 wind farms were in operation.

The amount of electricity generated by wind turbines increased by 32 percent last year compared to the previous year. The wind farms generated about 7,800 gigawatt hours of electricity, which corresponded to about 12 percent of Finland’s electricity production.

The Wind Power Association estimates that the new investments could increase wind power production in 2022 to 11 terawatt hours. This would cover more than 12 percent of Finland’s electricity consumption if consumption rises back to the level before the coronavirus pandemic.