Distributor says that the electrical load in the transmission system was restored around 8 pm; Eletrobras substation in Guarulhos had stopped working

The electricity supply in São Paulo was 100% restored around 8 pm this Saturday (Aug 31, 2024), according to Enel. The distributor reported that the electrical load in the transmission system was restored, which had registered an interruption after a substation of the Eletrobras in Guarulhos stopped working.

The blackout affected dozens of neighborhoods inthe east, north and part of the central region of the capital. Residents of some areas were left without power for 2h30.

THE ONS (National Electric System Operator), which coordinates and operates the transmission system, explained that there was an interruption of electrical load of approximately 870 MW at 5:31 pm.

Load restoration began at 5:33 p.m., according to the ONS. At 8:05 p.m., 400 MW had already been restored through another substation. Maneuvers carried out by distributors Enel and EDP ​​Sao Paulo helped to restore the supply.

The outage was caused by the shutdown of all equipment at the Guarulhos substation, owned by Eletrobras. As a result of the incident, there was an interruption in the supply to Enel’s concession areas served by the Norte and Miguel Reale substations.

Electricity is supplied in three stages. Power plants, such as hydroelectric and thermoelectric plants, generate the energy. This energy is then transported to the consumer centers through the transmission system, which includes lines and substations. Then, it is up to local distributors to transport this energy to homes through low-voltage networks.

It was in the 2nd stage, the transmission stage, that the problem occurred. As a result, the energy did not reach the Enel and EDP networks for distribution. It is still unclear, however, what caused the Eletrobras substation to shut down.

THE Poder360 contacted Eletrobras to ask for an explanation about the incident at the substation, but had not received a response by the time this report was published. The text will be updated as soon as a statement is sent to this digital newspaper.

The ONS and the Aneel (National Electric Energy Agency) reported that they will investigate the causes of the incident and punish those responsible.