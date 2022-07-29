Several issues were discussed at the controversial meeting between the president of France and the crown prince of Saudi Arabia at the Elysee, but the one with the greatest impact was the diversification of energy supply to Europe due to the war in Ukraine. The meeting was denounced by the left-wing opposition and various NGOs, who point out that Macron is not consistent with the speech in defense of Human Rights.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine and its aftermath is prompting Western countries to open their doors to other previously isolated markets such as Saudi Arabia.

The visit to the Elysée Palace of the Crown Prince of this country, Mohamed bin Salman (MBS) for a controversial dinner on Thursday, July 28, marks his return to the political scene and the turn of the West in international diplomacy.

The veto, after the murder of the journalist, critic of the Kingdom, Jamal Khashoggi in 2018, for which the prince is suspected of having ordered it, according to US intelligence services, has been lifted in recent weeks by countries such as the United States, which took a turn in its relationship with the Gulf country.

Two weeks later, so does France, which, like other European nations, is looking for energy sources to reduce its dependence on oil and gas supplies from Russia in the midst of its war against Ukraine.

A handout image provided by the Saudi Royal Palace shows French President Emmanuel Macron and members of his government with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and his delegation in Paris on July 28, 2022. © Bandar Al-Jaloud / Saudi Royal Palace – AFP

This fact has generated a wave of indignation on the part of organizations for the defense of Human Rights and the French left-wing opposition, among whom the arguments of realpolitik summoned by the Elysium fail to penetrate.

That coherence on defense of the DD. H H. brought by the Government has been set aside for several NGOs. But the prime minister, Élisabeth Borne, emphasizes that the commitment to the DD. H H. is not in question, but that it should seek to ensure energy supply.

Hours before the leaders’ meeting, the crown prince was the target of a legal complaint filed in a Paris court by two NGOs that alleged the monarch’s complicity in Khashoggi’s murder.

The search for new energy supplier partners in the face of the Russian threat

Before the disputed dinner, Borne also added that “in a context in which we know that Russia is cutting, is threatening to cut (gas) and where we have tensions over energy prices, I think the French would not understand if we did not talk with the countries that are the exact producers of energy”.

Ensuring the supply of energy with new partners such as Saudi Arabia, the world’s leading exporter of crude oil, is the priority for a long list of European nations.

Macron and Bin Salman agreed, as reported by the Elysee, that the impact of the Ukraine war in Europe, the Middle East and throughout the world must be mitigated by increasing cooperation.

The French leader opted to continue coordinating with the Arab country for the diversification of the energy supply of European countries, given the latent threat, which is already a reality in Germany, of cutting off Russian gas exports.

In fact, the Russian energy corporation Gazprom reduced to 20% of capacity on Wednesday the amount of natural gas flowing through a major gas pipeline from Russia to Europe, pointing to technical problems. But Germany calls it a deliberate move to sow uncertainty and raise prices amid the war in Ukraine.

The other topics discussed during the Macron-Bin Salman summit

From the Elysee no details were given of what they spoke about the situation of Human Rights in Saudi Arabia. In exchange, they released a terse statement saying the two reviewed various regional and global crises, as well as economic and environmental cooperation.

According to the statement issued this Friday, July 29, at the meeting the French president explained to MBS his FARM initiative (Mission for Food and Agriculture Resilience Mission) to reduce the consequences of lower Ukrainian food exports to developing countries.

The official communication about the meeting -closed to the media, except for photographers- states that “a good part of their discussion focused on the conflicts in Syria, Yemen and Israel-Palestine, as well as the instability in Lebanon”, and they agreed increase joint cooperation to reduce tension and increase stability in the entire Middle East region.

On the nuclear program of Iran, a rival of Saudi Arabia, the French president stressed his position that there is still time for Tehran to return to the 2015 international agreement that limited its development.

The two leaders also discussed coordination in the fight against terrorism, although the details of what was agreed are not known.

However, the center was the supply of energy. Saudi Arabia, which has the largest oil reserves in the world, behind the reserves of Venezuela and a key player within the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), is one of the countries that has received the most requests to take out more oil to the market and thus be able to combat the sharp rise in inflation at a global level in recent months.

All European nations are rushing to bolster gas storage levels for the winter amid fears Russia will cut off gas exports altogether.

