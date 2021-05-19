Energy Such solutions would help Finland meet its emissions targets: “One third of people live in big cities, their solutions matter”

Tuomas Vanhanen leads an ecosystem project in the city of Tampere, the aim of which is to produce large-scale joint projects between companies and research institutes.

What is the issue with the ecosystem project?

“The ecosystem here means that we have many large and small companies in the city of Tampere, such as the Tampere power plant, Hiedanranta Development Ltd., the entire city organization, in addition to university researchers from different backgrounds and citizens. All of them need to be made to move in the same direction in building a carbon-neutral future, ”says Vanhanen.