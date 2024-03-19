Energy storage and carbon dioxide storage have become top concerns related to energy, sustainability and the future of the global climate. In this picture, a prototype of carbon dioxide storage appears recently created by the “Energy Dome” company in the Utana region in the center of the Italian island of Sardinia, the second largest island in the Mediterranean, in an attempt to experiment with new innovative methods to remove carbon from the electrical grid and store energy during periods of time. Low demand.

Central Sardinia has never been a hotbed of innovation. It is a barren rural area, where road signs have been preserved for many years by bullet holes left by locals practicing archery. However, Otana was the site of a former petrochemical plant that environmentalists have long accused of polluting the island's air, soil and water.

But new types of technology are now emerging that will help reduce environmental pollution and slow climate change. The main element in this technology is the storage of carbon dioxide, which is the main cause of global warming. Employing this technology, Energy Dome, a startup based in Milan, is running a pilot energy storage plant that helps address imbalances in the local electricity market, taking advantage of the abundant daytime sunlight on this Italian island.

The company uses the carbon dioxide stored inside a huge balloon as a type of battery, relying during the day on electricity derived from solar cell fields, in order to compress the carbon dioxide and turn it into a liquid. During the night, the liquid carbon dioxide expands again, turning into a gas that can move the turbines that produce electricity, creating energy that is sent back to the grid that supplies all areas of the island with electric current.

Clean energy is a rapidly growing renewable source, but it depends on the weather condition and its inherent changes and fluctuations. Therefore, storing this energy until it is needed, as many specialists agree, is one of the important keys to the transition of economies away from fossil fuels. (Image from the New York Times service)