Friday, April 16, 2021
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Energy Statistics Finland: Renewable energy consumption higher than consumption of fossil fuels and peat for the first time

by admin
April 16, 2021
in World
0

Total electricity consumption decreased by six percent from the previous year and was 1.28 million terajoules, or 1.28 million million joules. Total electricity consumption fell to its lowest level in 20 years.

Renewable Energy accounted for 40 per cent of Finland’s total consumption last year, according to Statistics Finland on the basis of its preliminary data.

For the first time in statistical history, the figure was higher than the total consumption of fossil fuels and peat.

Total electricity consumption decreased by six percent from the previous year and was 1.28 million terajoules, or 1.28 million million joules. Total electricity consumption fell to its lowest level in 20 years.

.
#Energy #Statistics #Finland #Renewable #energy #consumption #higher #consumption #fossil #fuels #peat #time

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

Thiem will not play in Belgrade and will return at the Mutua Madrid Open

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.