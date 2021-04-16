Energy Statistics Finland: Renewable energy consumption higher than consumption of fossil fuels and peat for the first time

Total electricity consumption decreased by six percent from the previous year and was 1.28 million terajoules, or 1.28 million million joules. Total electricity consumption fell to its lowest level in 20 years.

Renewable Energy accounted for 40 per cent of Finland’s total consumption last year, according to Statistics Finland on the basis of its preliminary data.

For the first time in statistical history, the figure was higher than the total consumption of fossil fuels and peat.

Total electricity consumption decreased by six percent from the previous year and was 1.28 million terajoules, or 1.28 million million joules. Total electricity consumption fell to its lowest level in 20 years.