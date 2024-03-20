Last Monday, March 18, during the commemoration of the 86th anniversary of the Petroleum Expropriationour representative of the fourth transformationDr. Claudia Sheinbaumpresented what will be one of the axes of his government: “Sovereign Republic with Sustainable Energy”.

This axis aims rescue the energy sectorputting up Pemex Yet the CFEbut always respecting the new national and international environmental conditions.

In this sense, it is important to remember that the training of Dr. Claudia Sheinbaum They give you solid knowledge regarding energy efficiency, energy savings and the generation of renewable energy, which gives hope to those of us who are interested in caring for the environment and the environment in which our families live.

In this sense, Dr. Claudia Sheinbaumwhich raises the Nation Project of the 4Tand means continuity with what has been done by our president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, highlighted that his project “Sovereign Republic with Sustainable Energy” is made up of six points to guarantee sustainable and accessible energy for all Mexicans.

These points are:

-Energy sovereignty: Which refers to seeking self-sufficiency in energy generation for all Mexicans.

-Robustness in the face of external changes: Which is linked to energy sovereignty but focused on ensuring that the decisions made in other countries regarding fuels do not affect the supply in our country.

-Decrease in energy intensity: This refers to the search for being more efficient in energy consumption so that development is accompanied by better, cheaper and less polluting practices.

-Accessibility of the entire population to electricity, gas and renewable energy sources for their basic needs.

-Reduction of polluting and gas emissions: Which denotes the commitment to the health of the population and respect for our planet and;

-Attention to rural areas where firewood is still consumed.

And for this, Dr. Claudia Sheinbaum also emphasized essential strategies among which stand out:

There will not be gasoline.

Oil production will remain at 1.8 million barrels per day.

Efficient energy use program for all residential, commercial and transportation sectors, through official standards.

Promotion of electric transport, both public and private, accelerating electromobility.

And, above all, the impetus for the energy transition, of which he said: “Renewable energies will be one of the hallmarks of my government.”

Thus, Mexico prepares to continue the transformation with the leadership of Dr. Claudia Sheinbaum.

More from the same author: