Energy | Some EU member states demand exceptions to the gas saving targets – the Commission’s proposal did not withstand the resistance of the countries

The voluntary savings target will be achieved, but the Commission’s right to make savings mandatory is blocked in many member countries.

Brussels

Tuesday the meeting of the EU energy ministers is supposed to decide on the voluntary saving of natural gas in the EU countries during the autumn and winter.

The Commission presented the savings proposal last week. According to information from the Reuters news agency, numerous exceptions will be made to it before the ministerial meeting, so that the majority of the member states could agree to the proposal.

The ambassadors of the EU member states will discuss the proposal on Monday. The Czech Presidency has made a compromise proposal as a basis.

Commission the proposal did not expire well, as some of the member countries announced as soon as last Wednesday that they do not agree to it. At the forefront of the opposition are Spain and Portugal, which rely on liquefied natural gas and the gas pipeline coming from the African continent.

The Commission proposed a 15 percent cut in gas usage for each member country as of the beginning of August, in order to fill gas reserves before winter. The reduction goal is voluntary, and it lasts until the end of next March.

The proposed 15 percent cut is equivalent to about 45 billion cubic meters of natural gas.

According to the international energy organization IEA, last year the EU imported 155 billion cubic meters of natural gas from Russia, which is about 45 percent of all EU natural gas imports.

The Commission proposed that, in an emergency, it could, after negotiating with the member countries, make the target mandatory, for example in a situation where the supply of gas would stop completely.

News agency According to Reuters, the voluntary goal would remain at 15 percent, but in a possible mandatory regulation, the countries’ goals would vary.

Those who do not have a connection to the gas network of other EU countries would be exempt from mandatory regulation. This applies, for example, to the island states of Ireland and Malta. Countries with large gas reserves would also be exempted.

EU countries that export gas to other countries would receive a reduction in the mandatory savings target. The industries exempted from regulation would be expanded so that the regulation would not apply to the chemical and steel industries.

A compromise proposal according to which the initiative to switch from voluntary to mandatory natural gas savings lies with the member states and not with the Commission. The decision would require a majority of the member states.

Some of the member states seem to have been very annoyed by the fact that the Commission is sticking its spoon into the EU countries’ energy policy, which has always been within the competence of the member states.

The Commission’s proposal requires at least 15 member countries to support it, which together represent 65 percent of the EU’s population.