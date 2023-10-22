Energy | Solar panels are becoming more common on the roofs of high-rise buildings – the credit calculation enables residents to reduce their electricity bills

About four-fifths of Finland’s solar electricity currently comes from solar panels located on the roofs of small houses and housing associations.

Solar panels are becoming more common not only on single-family houses but also on the roofs of apartment buildings. The background is, among other things, a compensation calculation model that has recently come into force, where the residents’ electricity bills can be reduced mainly during the summer with solar electricity left over from the building society.

According to the grid company Fingrid’s estimate, the share of rooftop electricity will decrease in the future when large solar power plants are put into operation. However, solar panels located on roofs are often preferable from a nature and environmental point of view.

Chairman of the board of the Espoo housing company Kipparinkodo Mika Pitkänen is satisfied: the thorough energy-saving renovation of the 64-apartment apartment building is nearing completion. One part of the whole is the solar panels installed on the roof, which have been producing electricity since the end of last fall.

The solar panels produce part of the electricity used by the new ground source heat pump and also take care of other electrical devices of the housing company. According to Pitkänen, geothermal heat reduces heating costs by about half, even though purchased electricity is needed in the winter.

Solar electricity is also used in electric car charging poles, which were installed in the house’s parking lot during the renovation.

“We try to sell electricity as little as possible. The most economical way is to use solar electricity yourself,” says Pitkänen.

Mika Pitkänen, chairman of the board of the Espoo-based housing company Kipparinkodo, says that the housing company tries to sell as little electricity as possible.

In a housing association there is also an energy community on the grounds, so that the electricity distribution company can compensate for solar electricity in the summer and thus reduce the residents’ electricity bills. Such a compensation calculation model in the building society became possible at the beginning of 2021 with the change in regulations.

However, according to Pitkänen, establishing an energy community has been quite laborious.

“There have been bureaucratic challenges. The application processes have not been very smooth for any of the parties.”

Only from the beginning of this year are all electricity distribution companies obliged to offer the possibility of credit calculation. Renewable energy expert Brother Matti Virtanen the state’s sustainable development company Motivasta thinks that the organization of compensation calculations will go more smoothly in the future, as long as you get used to it.

“There can be initial stiffness here,” says Virtanen.

In Motiva, it is recommended to the residents of single-family houses that they should primarily generate electricity for their own use with their own solar panels. In housing associations, compensation calculation is a way to benefit the residents even when the shared panels produce electricity in excess of the housing association’s needs.

“Dimensioning based on electricity consumption is financially the safest,” says Virtanen.

According to Virtanen, in the planning and dimensioning of the building society’s solar power plant, it is worth looking not only at the property’s electricity consumption, but also at the opportunities offered by the energy community.

The price of the solar panel cells of the Espoo-based housing company Kipparinkodo was around 50,000 euros.

A four-story one The price of the solar panel cells in the skipper’s cabin was around 50,000 euros. In addition to solar electricity and geothermal heat, the whole includes facade renovation, window replacement and balcony renovation, as well as the LTO system, i.e. extract air heat recovery. In total, the renovation has cost around 3.3 million euros.

“This was definitely not hammered out in one general meeting,” says Pitkänen.

The preparation process, i.e. preparatory meetings and various tenders, took more than two years. The housing company received an ARA grant of 256,000 euros for the renovation, as well as an additional 30,000 euros for electric car charging stations and related electrical work.

The renovation loan increases the financial consideration of the building company’s partners, but on the other hand, the heating costs decrease and the basic consideration decreases. All in all, housing costs are rising – but living on rent in the same areas is still significantly more expensive, Pitkänen states.

“Yes, this will be a pretty big bill, but it is the responsibility of the housing company’s board to take care of the property’s value. Renovation makes the housing association more attractive. After all, it looks nice when it has solar panels,” says Pitkänen.

Solar power production has grown rapidly over the past few years, but its share of Finland’s electricity production is still less than one percent. The grid company Fingrid has recently evaluated, that in 2030 solar electricity would account for just under six percent of the annual electricity production in Finland. In Fingrid’s longer-term scenario, the share of solar electricity in 2035 would be around 3–10 percent. Growth may even become faster.

“Estimates vary a lot. The willingness to invest in industrial-scale solar power depends, among other things, on the conditions for building wind power,” says a leading expert Mariko Landström From Sitra’s Nature and Economy unit.

Sitra’s mission includes promoting sustainable development.

Landström adds that the amount of solar electricity is expected to increase in all forecasts. At the same time, however, other electricity production also increases considerably, as electricity becomes an increasingly commonly used form of energy.

“Electricity price fluctuations will increase when we move to more weather-dependent production,” says Landström.

Mariko Landström, Sitra’s leading expert, says that from a nature and environmental point of view, it is best to place solar panels in an already built environment, in which case no further harm is caused to nature.

As affairs stand about 80 percent of Finland’s solar electricity comes from solar panels located on the roofs of small houses and housing associations. However, large solar power projects are pending. Fingrid estimates that in 2030, the share of solar panels on roofs will decrease by about half.

From a natural and environmental point of view, solar panels located on roofs are more recommended, Landström states. Deforestation should be avoided. It might be better to restore the former peat removal area than to fill it with solar panels – the best solution has to be evaluated on a case-by-case basis, he adds.

“The best thing is to place the solar panels in an already built environment, so that no further harm is caused to nature. From the point of view of environmental effects, it is much more meaningful,” says Landström.

A solar power plant larger than home use can operate, for example, on the roof of a business property. For example, Puuilo and HOK-Elanto have already purchased solar panels for the roofs of several of their stores.

“We strive to reduce the costs caused by energy consumption, but at the same time also to procure energy more sustainably in terms of our environment. Aurinkovoimala meets both of these goals well,” says Puuilo’s CEO Juha Saarela in the bulletin.

The company has solar panels on the roofs of its stores in Porvoo, Kokkola, Kerava and Seinäjoki, among others.