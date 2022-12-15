Energy | Soininvaara: Helen has to quickly consider whether electricity could be sold to the people of Helsinki at a lower price than others

Osmo Soininvaara (green), chairman of the board of the Helsinki energy company Helen, says that something must be done about electricity pricing and the matter must be considered quickly.

Helsinki chairman of the board of the energy company Helen Osmo Soininvaara (vihr) considers that Helen must consider whether Helen can change the pricing so that the people of Helsinki are sold cheaper electricity than others. The consumer ombudsman considered that Helen has the possibility of such pricing.

Helsinki’s energy company Helen has refused to sell the residents of Helsinki cheaper electricity than elsewhere in the country. According to the “Kokkola model”, small municipalities have set an electricity price ceiling for their own residents.

“We sell at the same price everywhere. Otherwise, we would be discriminating against others, when the vast majority of our customers are in places other than Helsinki”, CEO Juha-Pekka Weckström commented on the company’s line HS in the article on Thursday.

Consumer representative of the Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority (KKV). Katri Väänänen however, considered in the same HS article that Helen would have the opportunity to sell Helsinki’s cheaper electricity than to the rest of the country. According to him, different treatment of customers living in different places is not illegal.

“In our view, the law will not be met if the owner wants to treat customers differently depending on where they live,” Väänänen said.

Helen’s the chairman of the board, Osmo Soininvaara, commented on the policy of the consumer ombudsman, that Helen now has to consider whether electricity pricing can be changed so that the residents of Helsinki are sold cheaper electricity than elsewhere in the country.

“Something must be done about pricing and the matter must be considered quickly,” Soininvaara tells HS.

However, he does not say what kind of schedule Helen would possibly make decisions on the matter.

However, Soininvaara reminds us that, from the point of view of Helen’s finances, changing the electricity pricing to make it more affordable for the people of Helsinki is not simple.

“72 percent of Helen’s electricity customers live in places other than Helsinki. If cheaper electricity were sold to the people of Helsinki, we would lose customers living outside of Helsinki. It is necessary to consider what effect the change would have on Helen’s future. On the other hand, if the price of electricity is lowered for the people of Helsinki, but not, for example, for the people of Espoo, what kind of effect will that have on the neighborhood agreement”, Soininvaara considers.

Helen’s electricity pricing was made public by the general secretary of the Consumers’ Association Juha Beurling-Pomoell In the HS studio discussion on Monday. He considered that every energy company should now at the latest look at their own pricing and think about the means by which the plight of ordinary people could be alleviated.

He said that especially companies like Helen, which have a lot of their own electricity production, are significant power users.

