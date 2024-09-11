Home policy

From: Kristina Geldt

The Russian East is facing an energy crisis, the Soviet reserves have been used up according to the Energy Minister. Putin presents plans for a solution.

VLADIVOSTOK – Russia’s Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilev has announced that the country has exhausted its Soviet energy reserves, reportedly responding to a question at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok. The question focused on how Russia’s Far East will get through the fall and winter season and whether additional measures will be taken to ensure reliable energy supplies in the region.

The Russian Far East is facing an energy shortage: According to Putin, the power shortage is already noticeable. © IMAGO/Petrov Sergey/Russian Look

In an interview with the state-run news agency, Tsivilev explained the reason for the depleted reserves Cup stated that there is a lack of funds for the modernization and maintenance of equipment, reports Newsweek.

Soviet reserves are exhausted: Russia’s Far East suffers from energy shortages

In order to eliminate risks, measures are being implemented in the Russian Far East to minimize accidents and improve the reliability of thermal power plants, it is said. Local authorities are to conduct emergency exercise training by October.

This fact apparently does not go unnoticed by the Russian head of state. At the economic summit in Vladivostok, he spoke in his speech about the energy shortage in eastern Russia and mentioned planned measures to counteract it. Also present were the Vice President of the People’s Republic of China Han Zheng and the Prime Minister of Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim. Currently, the Ukraine War still in full swingIn addition, Ukraine no longer wants to transport Russian gas, thereby dealing a blow to Russia’s economy.

Long-term programme commissioned: Putin presents solution plans at economic summit

On November 5, Putin at the Eastern Economic Forum that there is an increase in energy consumption in the Far East. Currently, this amounts to 69 billion kilowatts per hour annually. It is expected to rise to 96 billion by the end of the decade. Currently, residential areas and large Far Eastern investors are facing the energy shortage, waiting for new power plants to come into operation. This is causing delays in construction work, industrial plants and infrastructure.

The Russian president has commissioned the government, energy companies and business circles to develop a long-term program that will help develop energy capacity in the Far East in order to eliminate the predicted electrical energy deficit and protect populated areas from flooding. The solution is said to be new power plants.

At the beginning of his speech, Putin presented plans to further develop Russia’s Far Eastern region and use it for business initiatives, the implementation of complex projects and the creation of entirely new industries. (gel)