Global leaders in the energy sector stressed the necessity of developing urgent solutions to the global energy crisis, facilitating supplies and accelerating the process of the global transition to clean energy to ensure the sustainability of international efforts to achieve the goals of the Paris Climate Agreement.

This came in the session “Facing the Challenges of 2022: Achieving Climate and Energy Security Targets” within the “World Energy Forum” at the World Government Summit 2022, moderated by Hadley Gamble of CNBC.

The Assistant Undersecretary for Energy Transition at the US State Department, Anna Shpetsberg, stressed that the escalation of demands to increase production represents an influential global challenge in efforts to achieve energy security.

She added, “We consider that energy security depends mainly on diversifying energy sources, especially investing in hydrogen, and finding ways to reduce the cost of its production in order to be a major and important source of energy. Creating these alternative sources of energy.

For his part, the head of the King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center, Eng. Fahd Al-Ajlan, said: “We must focus on the major priorities and not the current emergency changes. What we are doing in Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Kuwait is investing in our capabilities for energy reserves to enhance long-term development plans, so that It will be a catalyst for the continuation of the development and modernization process in the event of disruption in supplies or production.”

Member of the Executive Council and Director of Employment Affairs at Siemens Energy Management, Tim Holt, stressed that the energy production and supply system in the world needs to be developed and modernized to ensure the improvement of its efficiency levels, noting that this step is the real starting point towards the transition to clean energy sources. .

The CEO of Crescent Petroleum, Majid Jaafar, stated that the topic that currently preoccupies the media is the lack of supplies, and this trend is incorrect. The best way is to find cleaner ways to produce the current gas sources, and invest in hydrogen, oil and solar energy, and the clean use of the oil that enters In all aspects of our lives, it is difficult to abandon it as a major source immediately.

He said: “The public space is characterized by the presence of a large number of dialogues that indicate double standards in dealing with energy issues, and for our part, we consider that the energy policies pursued by the UAE are optimal, diversifying sources while promoting the factors of transition to clean sources. Setting high goals, but most importantly providing sources of financing for the transformation and investing in the technology needed for that.”

He stressed that the current oil and gas prices are a reflection of political developments in the world, but the media is pushing public opinion to form global pressure towards leaving Russian gas sources and heading towards nuclear energy. The opinions presented must be logical and lead to effective solutions.

Investing in advanced technology

Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi said: “We must focus on investing in advanced technology to enhance efforts to transition to clean energy, and at the same time we must not make sharp decisions about the traditional energy sources that we use now. We are currently benefiting from the diversity of energy sources.”

He added, “Today, we cannot suddenly begin to dispense with any source of gas or energy, but we believe that the best way is to meet the needs of the current market, and in parallel, we must invest in finding other sources of energy and gas.”

He continued: “We have concerns about the fluctuation of oil and gas prices and the volume of production, especially with regard to natural gas, due to the changes and geopolitical tensions taking place today. With regard to natural gas, it is difficult to replace it at the present time with any alternative sources. We are investing in finding reserve resources that cover us for the coming period, perhaps until 2023, in light of the Russian gas outage. Energy security, and promoting the transition towards clean sources.



