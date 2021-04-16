Energy sector Fortum’s subsidiary Uniper is challenging the Dutch decision to close coal-fired power plants

The Netherlands plans to run down coal-fired power plants by 2030. German RWE said it was seeking compensation in February.

German Uniper, in which Fortum owns 75 percent, says it is seeking a court ruling on a possible liability for the Dutch state when all the country’s coal-fired power plants are closed by 2030.

Uniper opened a new coal-fired power plant in Maasvlakte, the Netherlands, in 2016. The Dutch-language coal closure law does not include compensation for coal-fired power companies for power plant closures.

“In Uniper’s view, the law is unbalanced because it prevents Uniper from exercising its right of ownership, but also does not provide compensation for it. In order to protect the interests of customers and employees, Uniper is now seeking an independent court ruling on whether the law is valid in this respect, ”Uniper writes in a statement.

In the Netherlands, all coal-fired power plants are scheduled to close by 2030.

German energy giant RWE announced in February that it was seeking compensation from the Dutch state for the closure of its coal-fired power plant in Eemshaven under an energy investment protection agreement

RWE said in a statement that its losses would rise to two billion euros.

RWE opened its power plant in 2015.

Environmental organizations have criticized the activities of energy companies because they believe that already in 2015, companies should have realized that coal power has no future.

Uniper has been building coal power in recent years, although in general coal power is being phased out in Europe due to climate change. The company opened a coal-fired coal-fired power plant in Datteln, Germany, last year.

Germany has decided to accelerate the closure of coal-fired power plants by supporting mining and energy companies and their dependent areas with up to EUR 50 billion.

The energy sector is rapidly turning its sled. During this year, Uniperkin has said it is evaluating the construction of green hydrogen plants in both the Netherlands and Wilhelmshaven in Germany. The company’s chief operating officer David Brysonin according to it, the site of the coal-fired power plant in Maasvlakte is an excellent place to start the production of green hydrogen.

Green hydrogen usually refers to hydrogen produced from water using renewable energy.