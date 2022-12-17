Home page politics

What good is a regulation without controls and sanctions? Right, nothing. The Energy Saving Ordinance is a “toothless tiger” – but should continue.

Munich – Ever heard of the “Energy Saving Ordinance”? Anyone who is interested in current political events has certainly picked up this term at some point. After all, the regulation of the Minister of Economics is running Robert Habeck (Greens) since September. However, it is very unlikely that you will have noticed anything about the regulation. As the latest research shows, this has virtually no effect. And should still be extended.

As a result of the energy crisis triggered by the Ukraine war, the so-called “Short-Term Energy Supply Securing Measures Ordinance”, also known as EnSikuMaV, has been in force in Germany since September and until the end of February. It is intended to ensure that more energy is saved, for example by not allowing public buildings or monuments to be illuminated, or by not allowing illuminated billboards to shine from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Or shop doors are permanently open.

Brandenburg Gate shines as ever

Noble goals. Nevertheless, the Brandenburg Gate shines as ever, as a prominent example of what the research of the mirrors prove: In the whole country practically nobody adheres to the regulation. The reason is obvious: no one checks whether it is being complied with and no one feels responsible. There are plenty of exceptions to get around the rule and no sanctions whatsoever for violations. States see municipalities as responsible and vice versa. The authorities do not seem interested in implementing it. In the end, nothing happens. The only prominent exception is Tübingen, ruled by Boris Palmer, where the rule is apparently actually being implemented.

From North Rhine-Westphalia, for example, it was said mirror-Request: “The federal government has deliberately dispensed with a control and sanction mechanism and relies on the help of the citizens, the public sector, companies and trade.” And Saxony-Anhalt lets it be known that the regulation “basically has more of one appeal character”.

Regulations with an appeal character lead to “more explosives in society”

Regulations with an appeal character – there have been more of them lately. The legal scholar Franziska Maurer from the University of Augsburg finds this problematic: “It was already the case with some corona regulations. I have the feeling that regulations are being drawn up, but then they don’t want to intervene too drastically,” she said mirror. Maurer continues: “You should always be able to enforce your regulations as a state.” A lack of consequences for rule breakers could lead to “more explosives in society”.

Gas consumption in Germany is lower than in the past. According to the Federal Network Agency, in the 48th calendar week from the end of November to the beginning of December it was 13 percent below the average consumption of the past four years. The federal government wanted to save 20 percent. This will certainly not succeed with an ineffective rule such as the Energy Saving Ordinance. (cgsc)