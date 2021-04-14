The Municipality of Abu Dhabi City of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, through the infrastructure sector and municipality assets, has completed the lighting development project on Sheikh Zayed Road E10 by replacing the old lighting with energy-saving LED lighting units, as the project’s scope extends from Sheikh Zayed Bridge to Al Shahama (intersection with E11) The project came as a result of the periodic surveys carried out by the lighting maintenance and network monitoring team through the Control and Operation Department to conduct the necessary maintenance of the lighting network periodically.

This project comes within the framework of the Abu Dhabi City Municipality’s plan to implement the best international practices and the latest energy-saving lighting technologies, and to embody the standards of sustainable development, conservation and preservation of resources, and to achieve the environmental goals of reducing electrical consumption, reducing the amount of carbon emissions, as well as rationalizing public maintenance operations. This project will reduce electricity consumption by 77%.

The Municipality of Abu Dhabi City stated that the lighting modernization project of Sheikh Zayed Road, at a cost of 7 million and 500 thousand dirhams, included the installation of 1248 spotlights with a capacity of 285 watts, 548 flashlights of a capacity of 355 watts, 109 spotlights with a capacity of 330 watts, 8 searchlights with a capacity of 110, and 45 searchlights of a capacity of 144 watts , Bringing the number of new lighting units that were replaced to 1983 searchlights, in addition to the replacement of 608 lighting poles.