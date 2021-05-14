THun fish and dolphins, but also some species of squid, can travel very quickly thanks to their streamlined body. Jellyfish are not among the fastest swimmers. But in terms of energy efficiency, these cnidarians, which have populated the oceans for 500 million years, outperform all other sea creatures. Jellyfish don’t just drift passively with the current. Equipped with a kind of recoil drive, they can also move actively. However, the muscles that then become active only consist of a single layer of cells and make up barely one percent of the body. Fish, on the other hand, often consist of more than fifty percent muscle mass.

However, jellyfish move faster than their weak strength suggests. Because while your muscles relax after the contraction and your elastic body takes on its original shape again, an additional push is created. Scientists working with Brad J. Gemmell from the Marine Biological Laboratory in Woods Hole, Massachusetts, report in the that a ring-shaped water vortex is involved Proceedings of the American National Academy of Science.. Meanwhile doing research at the University of South Florida in Tampa, Gemmell discovered together with Sean P. Colin from Woods Hole and Kelly R. Sutherland from the University of Oregon in Eugene that jellyfish are far more tricky than initially thought: With two interacting They can pick up speed even during the contraction phase of their movement cycle.



Earthmoving jellyfish, photographed in a glass basin: The four ear-shaped curved sexual organs are clearly visible.

Image: University of South Florida





The researchers working with Gemmell used the ear jellyfish as a research object (Aurelia aurita). It is widespread in the world’s oceans, but can also be found in the North Sea and the western Baltic Sea. The jellyfish owes its name to four ear-shaped curved sexual organs, which are placed in a striking pink, orange or purple color in the otherwise transparent body. Moon jellyfish can grow to be the size of a plate. However, the researchers filmed only young animals about four centimeters tall swimming around in a small aquarium with a high-speed camera. In order not only to be able to precisely measure the movement cycle of the jellyfish, Gemmell and his colleagues put countless tiny glass spheres into the water, which they irradiated with laser light. In this way, the biologists were also able to observe in detail the water eddies that a swimming jellyfish creates.

Analysis of the film recordings

The analysis of the footage showed that a long-lived water vortex increases the swimming performance of the jellyfish. This annular vortex forms on the increasingly domed top as the jellyfish contracts its muscles. When it has reached a certain size, it wanders over the edge of the jellyfish on the underside, while the muscles relax again. With the help of this vortex ring, the small ear jellyfish increased their top speed by about 40 percent. They were able to increase the distance covered by around 60 percent. In the Proceedings of the Royal Society B. Gemmell and his colleagues present corresponding calculations. These are based on a comparison of jellyfish that are constantly swimming around with those that have just finished a break. At the start, the animals had to do without the ring-shaped vertebra of a previous contraction.

Apparently the vortex ring under the umbrella-shaped top not only helps to bring the jellyfish back into its original shape. Detailed analyzes show what happens in the following movement cycle: As soon as the next contraction begins, another ring-shaped vortex forms at the edge of the canopy, which gets in the way of the one hidden below. As the two eddies rotate in opposite directions, a suction is created that lets water flow out from under the edge of the umbrella as if from a nozzle. Of course, this only works if the eddy under the jellyfish’s umbrella is still rotating vigorously. While its rotational energy benefits the recoil drive, it is slowed down and eventually has to make way for a new vortex.

The fact that jellyfish, despite their rather simple physique, compete successfully with far more complex organisms, is not least due to their efficient swimming technique. Extremely economical in consumption, they can take advantage of a rich supply of food to grow quickly and invest a lot of energy in the production of offspring. Not infrequently to the horror of holiday guests, for whom flocks of moon jellyfish spoil their bathing fun. Fishermen are also not enthusiastic about large jellyfish populations. The gelatinous sea creatures use their tentacles to catch not only small crustaceans, but also fish larvae. They also clog the nets, which then have to be laboriously cleaned.

For engineers, however, the efficiency that jellyfish have achieved in the course of evolution is a fascinating challenge: It is possible that eddies in the wake of diving robots could also be arranged so skillfully that a lot of energy can be saved when propelling them.