Energy | Saudi Arabia’s state oil company broke its previous operating profit record

Fossil energy giants have made record profits in recent weeks after the war in Ukraine raised the prices of energy sources.

of Saudi Arabia state oil company Saudi Aramco on Sunday announced its best quarterly results since it went public in 2019. The company made an operating profit of more than $48 billion last quarter.

Saudi Aramco’s net profit increased by 90 percent compared to the year-ago situation. The company’s share value has increased by more than 25 percent this year.

The news agency Reuters and the British Broadcasting Corporation report on the matter, among others BBC.

This year, Saudi Aramco has raised the selling price of its crude oil in Asian markets, among others. In May, it became the world’s most valuable company.

Managing director Amin Nasser says in the report published by the company that despite the uncertain global economic situation, the company expects oil demand to grow until the end of the decade.

Others too fossil energy giants such as the US Exxon Mobil and the British BP have forged record results in recent weeks. In July, Exxon announced its biggest quarterly result in its entire history. The company almost quadrupled its results compared to the year-ago situation by making almost 18 billion dollars in operating profit during the corresponding quarter.

The prices of crude oil, natural gas and coal have started to rise, especially after the West imposed economic sanctions on Russia after the country attacked Ukraine in February. Russia has been one of the world’s key gas traders.

The price of oil was already on the rise before the outbreak of the war in Ukraine, when production was recovering after the coronavirus pandemic.