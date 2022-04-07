Energy Russia’s invasion of Ukraine caused a race against floating lng terminals

The floating terminal, which is fast-moving to Finland, has a liquefied gas storage facility and a regasification plant.

Finland and Estonia are trying to rent a floating lng terminal next winter. According to a press release from the Government on Thursday, this would be a “lng terminal ship” to break free from dependence on Russian pipeline gas.

What kind of terminal ship is it?

“Now we are talking about a floating lng terminal to which an lng ship is brought. The ship itself has about one terawatt hour of storage, which is enough for a few weeks in winter and several weeks in summer, ”explains the CEO of Gasgrid Finland. Olli Sipilä.

“It’s a floating terminal through which different ship operators can bring energy to customers.”

Gasgrid is a gas transmission network company owned by the Finnish state. In 2020, for example, the entire Finnish pipeline gas market was about 25 terawatt hours.

In practice the operation of the terminal takes place in such a way that liquefied natural gas (lng) is first brought to the terminal by a vessel specializing in the transport of lng.

The liquefied gas is first transferred from the ship to a storage facility at the terminal. It is then converted there to a gaseous state in the regasification process. The gas is then fed from the terminal to the gas network for transport to customers.

For example, there has been a similar lng terminal in Klaipeda, Lithuania, for years.

“This is just normal technology. These have been used for years for such a few exceptional needs if there is no time to build a fixed terminal or there are other factors that do not want to build one. ”

Sipilä acknowledges that floating terminals are not available in the dark.

Floating lng terminals are in use in a couple of countries. However, according to last year’s report by the International Gas Union, which promotes the use of gas, there are only 37 floating terminals worldwide. However, several are also under construction.

Russia’s aggressive policy has led to a European race to lease floating terminals because all countries want to get rid of Russian gas.

According to public information, Germany, Italy and France, for example, are currently trying to lease a total of at least six floating lng terminals.

Is renting expensive?

“It’s a little tricky to answer, but I would feel the option isn’t expensive. It offers a very competitive alternative to such a situation, ”Sipilä replies.

Sipilä does not want to comment on which companies offer floating lng terminals for rent.

There are well over ten companies leasing floating lng terminals in the world, but the market is dominated by three companies: Excelerate Energy, Höegh LNG and Golar LNG.

The floating lng terminal can be built, for example, on an old supertanker, a former ship carrying liquefied natural gas, or it can be built at the shipyard from scratch directly into a floating terminal.

The advantage of floating lng terminals is that they get up and running faster than those built on land. According to Sipilä, however, this is a large industrial entity.

“It requires a variety of construction and connection work. It is a challenging project on schedule, but hopefully there will be a common spirit in Finland and Estonia that this can be done, ”he says.

“The plan is that it will be completed in Finland next winter. If it seems that the port structures have previously been completed in Estonia, then it may be over Estonia next winter before it is finally located in Finland. ”