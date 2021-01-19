Energy Russian ship finishing Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline on US sanctions list

Sanctions have been tried in the past to prevent the construction of the gas pipeline.

Russian ship, to participate in the final construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline will be subject to US economic sanctions, the German authorities confirm.

According to Handelsblatt, the United States will make a formal decision on the matter on Tuesday.

The nearly completed Nord Stream 2 pipeline from Russia to Germany was already subject to US economic sanctions in 2019. As a result of the sanctions, construction work was suspended but has resumed. German environmental authorities have given permission to complete the construction of the gas pipeline off the coast of Germany.

United States has opposed the project because it says it would benefit the Russian president Vladimir Putin governance and increase Russia’s influence in Europe.

The European companies involved in the project are have had to relinquish ownership due to opposition in the plumbing company. One of these companies is the German energy company Uniper, which has since been acquired by Fortum. The pipeline company is now wholly owned by Russian Gazprom.

The suspension or complete cessation of construction work on the gas pipeline was also raised in Russia by the Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalnyin after poisoning. However, no progress was made.