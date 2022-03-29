Wednesday, March 30, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Energy Russian politician: Payment for gas in rubles does not require changes in legislation

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 29, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Russia’s central bank and gas giant Gazprom are due to present their proposals for ruble gas payments to President Putin by Thursday.

29.3. 21:21

From Russia foreigners buying natural gas can simply obtain the rubles needed to pay for gas from the Moscow Stock Exchange, and no changes to the law are needed, says the Russian legislature.

President of Russia Vladimir Putin last week called on “hostile” countries to pay for gas supplies in rubles instead of euros. The gas market has since wondered how payments in rubles would in practice be made if Russian European customers agreed to ruble payments at all.

European countries generally pay for their Russian gas in euros and are of the opinion that Russia must not unilaterally change its agreements. The G7 countries rejected Putin’s demand this week.

Russian Chairman of the Duma’s Economic Policy Committee Anatoly Aksakov said on Tuesday to the Russian RIA news agency that the payment for gas in rubles does not require a change in legislation.

See also  Juergen Crossroads

According to him, the arrangement has been incorporated into legislation.

“The currency will be exchanged at the market rate, which is determined by the Moscow Stock Exchange. They can buy it on the currency exchange from anywhere. They can buy rubles from anywhere, ”Aksakov told RIA, according to Reuters.

Russia’s central bank and gas giant Gazprom are due to present their proposals for ruble gas payments to Putin by Thursday.

#Energy #Russian #politician #Payment #gas #rubles #require #legislation

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Postcard pirates in 'Our flag means death'

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.