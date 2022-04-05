Energy Russian coal still arrives in Helsinki

Helsinki’s energy company Helen announced at the beginning of March that it would no longer buy coal from Russia.

Helsinki The energy company Helen will receive the last coal loads from Russia during the spring.

The energy company will also continue to use Russian natural gas despite Russia’s attack on Ukraine.

Helen said in early March that after Russia invaded Ukraine, it would no longer buy coal from Russia.

However, a few more loads of coal will arrive in Helsinki from Russia, says Helen’s Director of Responsibility and Public Relations Maiju Westergren.

“One of the last coal cargoes from Russia will arrive on Tuesday morning. These are related to our long-term contracts with Russian suppliers, ”says Westergren.

Helen has previously ordered a certain amount of coal from Russian suppliers under her contracts. Following the expiration of the agreements, coal will no longer be purchased from Russia.

“These are the tails of the current agreement.”

Thus, due to sanctions against Russia, for example, Helen has not terminated her existing coal procurement agreement, but is waiting for the agreement to expire.

“Energy is not subject to sanctions. That’s exactly what I said. ”

Bulk coal loads will come to Helen during the winter season. However, cargo is also scheduled for the end of the heating season, meaning not everyone comes at once.

“That’s how we’ve always worked. Loads come throughout the year, but mainly during the winter season. ”

Westergren can’t say how much Russian coal is still coming to Helen. However, these are at most a few loads.

About 45 percent of Helen’s energy is produced from coal. Last December, the energy company announced it would give up the use of coal altogether. In a year, Helen will close the Hanasaari coal-fired power plant. The Salmisaari coal-fired power plant will be closed in April 2024 at the latest, when the use of coal will end completely.

Almost all of the coal used by Helen has so far been imported from Russia, Westergren says. The reasons have been logistical and qualitative.

“Russian coal is good quality,” he says.

The last coal cargoes from Russia will not be enough for two years, but in the future the coal will be sourced elsewhere, Westergren says.

Helen however, it continues to use Russian natural gas.

In 2021, natural gas accounted for about 30 percent of Helen’s district heating. However, according to Westergren, the importance of natural gas has declined since last fall. The price of natural gas has been exceptionally high for a long time, and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has pushed up the price of gas even further.

“We still use natural gas, but its role has diminished with rising prices,” Westergren says.

Natural gas comes to Helen both directly from Russia and via the Balticconnector pipeline from Estonia. It connects the Finnish gas network to the Baltic gas network and thus to the world market.

Natural gas coming through Estonia is also partly Russian.

So far, Helen has no plans to give up the use of natural gas imported from Russia.

“No such decision has been made, but we are looking at different sourcing options,” Westergren says.