Energy | Russia uses its energy reserves as a weapon against Europe that supports Ukraine – According to experts, however, the country is sawing off its own branch

The first political effects of Russia’s tightening of the energy screw in Europe were seen in Italy in the form of a government crisis, says Timo Miettinen, academy researcher at the Center for European Studies at the University of Helsinki.

European the member states of the union negotiated on Tuesday in Brussels I don’t agree about reducing Russian gas.

The Commission’s original proposal was that all EU member states would voluntarily reduce the use of Russian gas by 15 percent from the beginning of August, so that gas-dependent countries have enough energy even in winter.

In the end, however, many member states were allowed to deviate from the goal on various grounds.

The EU countries that side with Ukraine in their speeches are still financially supporting Russia, which is waging a war of aggression, relying on its natural gas supplies, and the sanctions against Russia in other areas of the economy do not seem to have bitten as expected.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) estimated on Tuesday that the Russian economy seems to be able to withstand the sanctions better than expected.

Earlier, it estimated that Russia’s gross national product would decrease by 8.5 percent this year. In the July forecast, it corrected its expectation by 2.5 percentage points.

In practice, Russia use their energy reserves as a weapon Against Europe, which is behind Ukraine. Prices and political pressure are increasing.

Is Russia winning the “energy war” against the EU?

Yes and no, say the experts.

Academy researcher at the Center for European Studies at the University of Helsinki Timo Miettinen According to him, the first political effects of Russia’s tightening of the energy screw in Europe were seen in Italy in the form of a government crisis.

Prime minister Mario Draghi announced on Thursday of last week that he was resigning, when the governing party Five Star Movement did not participate in the vote, which discussed, among other things, the increased energy prices to facilitate the rescue package prepared.

It is a good example of what kind of impact Putin’s “energy war” can have if successful.

“If a truly pro-Russia government is elected in Italy, it can be seen that with these energy measures, one large European society and people’s opinions have been shaken,” says Miettinen.

Russian professor of environmental policy Veli-Pekka Tynkkynen From the University of Helsinki says that Russia’s foreign policy can be considered successful when thought through the logic of war.

“If we look at the longer term, Russia is sawing off its own branch,” Tynkkynen says.

Fossil energy forms are believed to be a declining business.

“Russia’s strategy based on the export of fossil energy is more about delaying the fight,” says Miettinen.

Foreign policy senior researcher at the institute Marco Siddi agrees with Tynkkynen and Miettinen that in the short term Russia’s position in the energy sector is strong. In the medium term, he sees only losers both in Europe and Russia, but also in other parts of the world.

“This steers us away from the problem that everyone should be focusing on now, i.e. climate change and multinational cooperation,” says Siddi.

With the crisis, even in Europe, attention is focused more on security of supply than on forms of energy production.

Of course, some countries strive to increase their energy independence with, for example, renewable energy, but many have ended up replacing Russian gas with, for example, coal.

TynkkyNen believes that the current situation is inevitably leading to energy policy moving from the member states to the decision-making power of the EU.

Miettinen is not as convinced about it.

“Is Europe ready to see the challenges associated with renewing the energy infrastructure and how large investments it requires?” Miettinen asks.

“In the European discussion, this seems to be positioned more as a matter that falls under the responsibility of nation states, and infrastructure investments do not seem to be available at the EU level.”

Siddi is pessimistic about the EU’s ability to reform its energy policy, but does not believe that Russia will benefit from it either.

“It takes time for the EU to develop alternative forms of energy. Prices will remain high because shutting out a gas supplier the size of Russia will lead to shortages. So the EU doesn’t win, but neither does Russia when it loses the European market.”

Of everything despite this, the situation in Europe is not hopeless. According to Tynkkynen, in terms of Europe’s crisis resilience, it is a good thing that political decision-makers directly acknowledge the problems in the energy sector.

A similar self-reflection could hardly be expected from Russia.

“When Russia calls itself omnipotent and says that ‘Europe is on its knees’, then Europe should not go along with it, but say that there are challenges here that are related to Russia’s war. You shouldn’t pretend that everything is fine, but admit that there are problems and if we can get through this, we’ll get through it together,” Tynkkynen says.

There are many different states in the Union. Whereas in Italy Russia’s actions could have caused a government crisis, many other countries have better resilience.

“In a certain sense, Italy and Germany are a bit different from each other,” says Miettinen.

According to him, the Draghi government made a rather strict energy policy in Italy, when public opinion on Russia was “considerably more volatile”. Germany, which is heavily dependent on natural gas, has been criticized for political caution, when the citizens would have been ready for drastic measures.

Of all There are people in European countries who have a more sympathetic attitude towards Russia.

“For example, Hungary now happens to have a populist and conservative prime minister and his party, whose policy is to lick Russia in order to get cheap gas,” says Tynkkynen.

He also mentions France, for example, where Vladimir Putin right-wing populist known for his connections Marine Le Pen got 41.5 percent of the votes in the spring presidential election.

The French elections were of course about much more than Russia politics, but the Putin connection did not bother Le Pen’s voters at least. According to Tynkkynen, the same dividing line can be found in all European countries. In terms of the near future and Russia’s success, it is essential how strong this line is.

“Putin, of course, trusts that this dividing line and rift will grow and populist parties will get more wind in their sails with inflation and social political challenges,” says Tynkkynen.

“Especially [Venäjän] the border neighbors, with the exception of Hungary, are better prepared from the point of view of social stability to receive an energy policy blow,” says Miettinen.