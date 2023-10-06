Energy | Russia mostly cancels the diesel export ban

The Russian government’s decision to lift the export restrictions imposed two weeks ago.

Russian the government cancels the export restrictions on diesel transported by pipeline and exported abroad through ports.

The Russian government announced the lifting of the export ban, according to the Reuters news agency, on Friday.

The decision lifts the diesel export restrictions imposed two weeks ago. Gasoline export restrictions remain in effect.

The demolition decision applies to diesel transported to ports by pipeline, but it applies to the majority of Russia’s diesel exports. According to the government’s decision, diesel producers must sell at least half of their production in Russia.

Diesel is Russia’s largest export of oil products. Last year, the country exported about 35 million tons of diesel, of which nearly three-quarters were transported via pipelines, according to Reuters. Russia exported 4.8 million tons of gasoline last year.

Russia was previously an importer of diesel to the European Union. However, the EU has banned the import of Russian oil products because of Russia’s war of aggression. Russia has therefore directed its exports of diesel and other oil products to Brazil, Turkey, countries in North and West Africa, and countries in the Middle East.

Russia initially imposed export restrictions because it has been running out of fuel in recent months. Russian farmers in particular have suffered from high prices during the harvest season due to shortages.

After the export ban was imposed, the wholesale price of diesel has fallen by 21 percent and the wholesale price of gasoline by ten percent on the local fuel exchange.

A similar price development has not been fully seen in fuel retail. Deputy Prime Minister of Russia responsible for energy policy Alexander Novak however, has said that the export ban has resulted in high prices.

The agency responsible for Russian competition affairs, FAS, announced on Thursday that it has instructed Russian oil companies to lower the prices of oil products.