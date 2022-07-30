Energy | Rosatom transfers money to Turkey for a 20 billion nuclear power plant

The nuclear power plant should be ready in 2026 and is supposed to meet 10 percent of Turkey’s household energy needs.

Russian the state nuclear power company Rosatom has transferred money to its subsidiary, which is building a 20 billion euro nuclear power plant in Turkey, according to the financial publication Bloomberg citing his Turkish sources.

Last week, Rosatom transferred almost five billion euros to the Turkish builder Akkuyu Nuclear JSC. In the near future, there will also be two money transfers of similar amounts.

Russian banks Sberbank and Sovcombank have financed the project. Both are on the banned list of Western countries.

The project should be ready in 2026. The intention is that the four-reactor nuclear power plant will cover 10 percent of the energy needs of Turkish households. Turkey is dependent on energy imported from Russia. The fear has been that sanctions might delay the project.

The construction of the nuclear power plant was already agreed in 2010, but the project has been delayed. When the construction work started in 2018, the target completion date of the project was stated to be 2023.

