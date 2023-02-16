Energy | Reuters: Germany plans to facilitate sale of Rosneft refinery

According to the news agency Reuters, Germany plans to change its energy security law in order to sell the seized assets.

Germany’s the state plans to change its legislation so that Russian oil company Rosneft’s ownership stake in a refinery in Germany could be sold more quickly.

This is reported by the news agency Reuters, which has obtained a draft amendment to the German Energy Security Act.

The German state took over Rosneft’s majority-owned Schwedtin oil refinery last year after Russia invaded Ukraine.

The subsidiary named Rosneft Deutschland has since been managed by the German Energy Agency. However, Rosneft still owns almost 55 percent of the refinery. Rosneft has sued the German government over the measures.

According to the current legislation, Rosneft’s share should first be nationalized, after which the seized assets could be sold.

The law is proposed to be amended so that nationalization is not necessary if the sale of assets is necessary to ensure the functioning of the German energy sector. This would speed up and simplify the sales process.

Schwedt the refinery has been operating at only 60 percent capacity, and the German government would like to bring crude oil to the refinery through the Polish port of Gdansk. However, Poland has opposed the idea because the refinery is partly Russian-owned.

The Polish government has proposed the Polish energy company Orlenia as the buyer of the stake. German companies Enertrag and Verbio have also been interested in buying Rosneft’s stake.