Energy Researcher urges EU decision on future of Russian energy imports – continuing uncertainty keeps prices high and benefits Russia

In the midst of uncertainty, Russia will be able to feed on fears of gas supply disruptions, which in turn will raise gas prices.

EU we need to quickly outline what is being done to Russia’s energy trade, says the Oxford Institute for Energy Studies (OIES). The current situation, in which the continuation of energy trade is associated with great uncertainty, will only benefit Russia, as it will raise the price of natural gas and increase state tax revenues.

The price of natural gas started to rise sharply last fall, and has remained exceptionally high since Russia invaded Ukraine on 24 February. Ukraine and some EU countries have demanded a Russian embargo on energy trade. Russia has also threatened to cut off gas supplies and demanded that gas be traded in rubles.

This uncertainty about the future of energy trade is now a key explanation for the high price of natural gas in Europe, says a senior OIES researcher. Mike Fulwood fresh in their comments.

For this reason, Russia’s gas export revenues have not fallen, although since the outbreak of war, European companies have sought to reduce their purchases of Russian pipeline gas.

“If imports into the EU fall by a third and prices triple, revenues will remain the same,” Fulwood concludes.

According to him, the situation is also favorable for the Russian administration to be able to take advantage of the situation and speak up on threats that threaten the price of gas. This was the case, for example, when the president Vladimir Putin announced that it would demand gas payments in rubles in the future.

Fulwoodin According to the Commission, the EU has two options: either to ban gas trade immediately or to state that the purchase of gas under existing long – term purchase agreements may continue uninterrupted. He said a ban on gas imports would also harm the European economy, leading to years of litigation between the Russian gas company Gazprom and the buyer companies. On the other hand, Russia’s gas revenues would also cut off quickly. According to Fulwood, gas revenues could decline even if the EU does not intervene in long-term purchase agreements.

“As supply in the market grows and certainty hopefully increases, prices could fall significantly, which could reduce Russia’s revenue far more than many of the sanctions imposed so far,” Fulwood writes.