Energy Research | For fractions of a second, the fusion produced more energy than was required for the experiment

Stateside with the help of the alignment of the lasers, more energy has been produced for a while than has been fed into the experiment.

This was stated by the US Department of Energy on Tuesday.

At the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, an amount of energy was produced in fusion that was about one and a half times the amount of energy directed by lasers.

In the December 5 experiment, 192 giant lasers were aimed at a sheet of hydrogen about the size of a pencil eraser. It was encased in a diamond.

During the fall, the physicists were able to package the small pellet better, and the production improved to a record. It was about a few megajoules. It would be enough to boil a couple of pans of water, BBC compares. Still, the test matters.

Lawrence The Livermore National Laboratory has the world’s strongest set of lasers.

Elsewhere, fusion is not usually studied with the help of lasers. In these experiments, for example, fusion is tried to be controlled with magnets in a ring-shaped chamber.

Temperatures of millions of degrees are generated in the experiments. It makes the nuclei of atoms come together, and that’s what fusion is all about.

Paid more than 3.5 billion dollars, or about 3.3 billion euros Lawrence Ignition Facility was once designed to model nuclear tests. Then the research expanded to fusion energy.

Laser fusion is ignited in experiments in this chamber.

If fusion now produces energy momentarily, there is still a long way to energy plants. At the power plant, production should continue all the time without interruption or with small interruptions.

Net energy production promises that technology can offer a rich carbon-free alternative to fossil fuels.

However, the world would need thousands of fusion power plants so that they could all replace coal and oil as the primary source of energy. That energy breakthrough will not happen in an instant.

“Probably decades,” replied Lawrence Livermore’s manager on Tuesday Kimberly Budil to the question of how long it would take for fusion power to produce energy on a daily basis.

of Lawrence the laser facility is an experimental facility the size of a stadium. It can produce only about ten tests per week. The facility’s technologies are outdated, although everything works, says The New York Times.

However, continuous energy production would require lasers to bombard hydrogen pellets a bit like machine guns. They would produce shocks perhaps ten times per second, experts estimated for The New York Times.

Lasers with different wavelengths could heat hydrogen more efficiently.

Fusion energy would be a fairly non-polluting way to generate energy.

Ordinary seawater is suitable as a raw material, because it contains a lot of hydrogen. There is plenty of hydrogen in the universe anyway, because it is the most common element.

Using fusion, a small cup of hydrogen would heat one household for hundreds of years.

Fusion power also produces radioactive waste, but it is not long-lived and highly active.

In recent years, private companies have also explored the merger. They aim for successful fusion production in the 2030s.

The problem is still the same in all experiments: how to control the initiated fusion, which produces enormous amounts of energy in an instant.

Fusion energy has been sought since the 1950s.

The problem is still that the various fusion energy test facilities produce tens of seconds of energy at most. Until now, they have consumed more energy than they have produced.

Lawrence Livermore’s successful experiment is an exception.

The plants should produce energy all the time, and also produce more energy than is required to maintain the fusion.

Fusion energy research has progressed little by little over the decades, but there have also been a lot of disappointments.

According to the old saying, a successful fusion production is always at least three decades away.

