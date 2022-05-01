Energy Report: Finland is in a risk zone when Russia’s gas supplies are cut off – HS counter shows how much EU countries have paid Russia for energy since the war broke out

The consortium of EU gas network companies estimates that gas reserves will not be filled for next winter if gas supplies to Russia are cut off.

Finland and the Baltic countries will be in the most difficult situation if the inflow of pipeline gas from Russia to the EU ceases completely, the consortium of EU gas network companies estimates. This could mean regulating the use of industrial gas.

Fresh produced by the consortium report examines how the EU would be able to secure gas supplies next winter if the inflow of Russian natural gas to Europe were to be reduced or eliminated.

Under normal circumstances, preparedness is no problem, the report estimates. According to modeling, gas stocks can be filled to 90-100% in each country by early October. Currently, the occupancy rate is 33 percent.

Preparedness will be significantly more difficult if Russian gas supplies are cut off. The risk is real at the moment. Deliveries to Poland and Bulgaria were cut off as early as Wednesday when the countries did not agree to Russia’s new payment terms. It is unclear whether any EU company can agree to Russia’s demands, as the European Commission considers the new conditions to be against sanctions. The Finnish government has stated that it does not agree with Russia’s demands.

If Russia cut off all supplies to Europe in early May, the stockpile utilization rate at the start of the heating season would be only about 55 percent, the report estimates. The stocks in Western Europe would be full, but the problems would be in Eastern Europe. Intra-EU transmission connections are bottlenecks that restrict gas flows from west to east.

In Eastern Europe, gas storage could have to be used already in the summer months, the report estimates. In Finland, Estonia and Latvia, the situation could lead to a need to regulate gas demand, especially in industry.

Last year, three quarters of Finland’s gas came from Russia. There is currently no lng terminal connected to the network in Finland. Lng can be imported via the Lithuanian terminal, from where it flows to Finland via the Baltic Connector. However, the capacity of the pipeline is much smaller than that of the pipeline from Russia.

Specially natural gas has proved to be a difficult issue as EU countries struggle to get rid of Russian energy because of the war in Ukraine. EU countries have already agreed on a ban on coal imports, which will take effect in August, and according to several media reports, oil sanctions may be agreed in the coming days. On the other hand, restrictions on natural gas have not been agreed, as some countries fear the impact of sanctions on the European economy.

Research organization Crea estimatesthat during the first two months of the war, EU countries bought Russian fossil energy for 44 billion euros. It estimates the value of Finnish imports at EUR 370 million.