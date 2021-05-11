Energy Renewable electricity generation was completed in the world at a record pace last year, the IEA says the change is only a foretaste of the “new normal”

About half of all new production was completed in China.

Renew wind and solar power plants and other renewable electricity generation were built in the world at a record pace last year.

According to recent data from the International Energy Agency (IEA), nearly 280 gigawatts of new renewable electricity generation capacity was completed last year.

The amount can be compared to the fact that the total renewable energy production capacity in the United States last year was just over 310 gigawatts. Thus, in one year, almost the same amount of new renewable electricity generation was built in the world.

Half of the new capacity was built in China, but production capacity also increased in the United States and Europe, for example.

Compared to the previous year, the amount of new capacity in the world increased by 45 percent. The percentage growth was the fastest since 1999.

The most increased photovoltaic production. 134 gigawatts of new capacity was completed in the world.

New wind power was built in the world almost twice as much as in the previous year, mainly driven by Chinese support mechanisms. 114 gigawatts of new capacity was completed, more than half to China.

Year However, according to the IEA, 2020 is not going to remain a single year of derogation, but gives a foretaste of the “new normal”. According to the IEA forecast, 270 gigawatts of new renewable electricity generation will be completed in the world this year and 280 gigawatts next year.

“Wind and solar power are breaking records one after another and giving us more reason to be optimistic about our climate goals. Last year, renewables accounted for 90% of all new electricity generation capacity in the world, ”says IEA Director General Fatih Birol in the bulletin.