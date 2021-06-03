Energy Rebel investor who supported Kaisa Hietala on Exxon’s board getting a third candidate for the board

Activist Investor Engine No. According to the preliminary results, 1 is getting two other candidates for the Board of Exxon in addition to Kaisa Hietala.

American activist investor Engine No. 1 is also getting a third candidate on the board of oil giant Exxon Mobil.

Exxon published Preliminary results of the voting results of its Annual General Meeting will be held late Wednesday in Finland.

According to the results, the board will rise Kaisa Hietalan and Gregory Goffin in addition, alphabet’s innovation lab strategist Alexander Karsner.

The election of Hietala, the former biofuel director of Neste, and Goff, the former CEO of the oil company Andeavor, were confirmed a week ago. The Finnish washhouse is exceptionally influential in Finnish terms.

Engine No. 1’s fourth candidate, the former CEO of the wind power company Vestas Alexander Karsneria not chosen.

In addition, according to preliminary results, nine former members nominated by Exxon will be elected to Exxon’s Board of Directors.

Engine Well. 1 considers that Exxon has not taken sufficient account of the risks posed by climate change in its business. Therefore, Engine No. 1 proposed four new members to the company’s Board of Directors who, in his opinion, would have the necessary expertise to change the direction of the company.

Engine No. 1 is a small hedge fund set up less than a year ago that is trying to transform Exxon, one of the world’s largest oil companies, against the will of its management.

Engine No. 1 owns only 0.02 percent of Exxon’s shares, but it managed to talk behind its proposal to major investors and asset managers.