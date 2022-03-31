Energy Putin: Gas supplies must be paid in rubles from Friday

According to Putin, gas supplies will be suspended if payments are not made.

Russian president Vladimir Putin says the country ‘s gas supplies will have to be paid in Russian rubles from Friday.

Putin said in a news agency Reuters on Thursday that it had signed a decree requiring foreigners to buy Russian gas in rubles from April 1.

According to the decree, foreign gas buyers must open a special account with the Russian Gazprom bank for trading.

According to Putin, the contracts would be suspended if payments are not made.

“If payments are not made, we consider this to be a default on the part of buyers. No one is selling us anything for free, and we are not going to do any charity, so the existing contracts will be terminated, ”Putin said on the televised event.

France and Germany immediately rejected Putin’s demand for ruble payments. According to the countries, this is a breach of contract that is unacceptable. Countries characterize the demand as blackmail.

The Prime Minister of Germany Olof Scholz responded immediately to Putin’s announcement, stating that payments would continue in euros or dollars.

French Minister for Finance Bruno Le Maire agreed with Scholz.

Also the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson a spokesman said the country did not plan to explore the possibility of paying for Russian gas in rubles.

Gasum, which dominates the Finnish gas market, says that its supply agreement with the Russian Gazpromexport is in euros and the company intends to continue payments in euros.

“The other party has not been in official contact with us. Our contract is in euros and we intend to stick to it, ”says Gasum’s Vice President, Communications and Sustainability Olga Väisänen.

The Dutch energy companies Gasterra and Eneco, as well as the Polish Pgnig, also told Reuters they would stick to their current agreements in euros.

Research company Fitch Solutionssios estimates that there is no legal basis in Russia to demand payment in rubles for its natural gas supplies unless long-term, euro-denominated contracts are renegotiated.

According to Fitch, Russia would really need to stop gas flows to Europe in order to meet its demand for ruble payments.

“Cutting off gas supplies would mean a significant escalation of the situation, which didn’t even happen during the darkest times of the Cold War. It would also be a big economic blow to Russia’s revenue, ”Fitch analysts estimate.

Russia may fear economic sanctions against Gazprombank and therefore seek to direct payments to the bank’s account, Fitch estimates. Gazprombank is one of the banks not subject to Western sanctions.

Previously on Thursday, the Italian prime minister Mario Draghi Putin said he had told him that Russian European natural gas customers could continue to pay for supplies in euros.

Draghi said at a news conference on Thursday, according to news agency Bloomberg, Putin told him in a telephone conversation on Wednesday that the current agreements would remain in place.

Draghi said he understood from the debate that changes in payments from euros to rubles would be made internally in Russia.

The German government also said on Wednesday that Putin had agreed that Europe could continue to pay for Russian gas supplies in euros rather than rubles.

Putin demanded last week that “hostile countries” should start paying for their gas purchases in rubles.