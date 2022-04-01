Energy Putin demanded payment of gas bills in rubles, but gas flows to Europe normally and prices do not panic – “The other side has not been in contact with us”

According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, supply disruptions may not be expected until the second half of April.

Russian the decision to demand natural gas payments in rubles in the future raises uncertainty and confusion in Europe.

President of Russia Vladimir Putin on Thursday signed a decree requiring “unfriendly countries”, including all EU countries, to pay for their natural gas in rubles from the beginning of April. Western countries had already refused to do so in advance, and Russia had threatened to cut off gas supplies.

On Friday, however, natural gas flowed from Russia to Europe as usual through pipelines passing through the Baltic Sea and Ukraine. Only in the Yamal pipeline through Belarus and Poland did the gas not flow normally from east to west, but from Germany to Poland. However, there is nothing exceptional about changing the direction of flow.

Gas has also flowed to Finland in the normal way on Friday, according to the network company Gasgrid Finland. The pipeline from Russia to Finland passes through Imatra.

Natural gas the price in Europe was only slightly higher on Friday. A megawatt hour of natural gas delivered in May on Friday morning cost 124.7 euros, three percent more than on Thursday.

There is no panic of any kind. The price of gas is still clearly lower than in December, when the price peaked at more than 200 euros.

Gas among buyers, Russia’s actions are confusing.

“We have a current contract [Venäjän valtion kaasuyhtiön] With Gazprom Export, where payments are in euros. The other party has not been in any contact with us throughout this process. We rely on media information, ”says Gasum, Senior Vice President, Communications and Sustainability, Energy Company Olga Väisänen says.

The Danish Ørsted also says Gazprom has not been in contact with the company.

“That’s why we don’t know yet what [Putinin] in practice, the announcement means for our contract and the supply of gas to Danish and European households and businesses, ”Reuters reports.

Austrian energy company OMV said the company had asked Gazprom for written instructions. According to the company, Gazprom has no grounds to demand payments in currencies other than those stipulated in the agreements.

Generally it is estimated that supply disruptions in Europe could only be expected when purchases under long-term gas contracts are due. Väisänen does not say when Gasum’s next payments will be due.

This was also suggested by a spokesman for the Russian presidential administration Dmitry Peskov on Friday. According to Peskov, Russia will not cut off gas supplies immediately, as payments for gas delivered after the beginning of April will not be due until the second half of the month, Reuters reports.

However, according to analysts at energy company Engie, it is unclear whether Western companies can pay for their gas in euros, Reuters says. Russia’s messages in this regard have been contradictory. Prime Minister of Italy Mario Draghin and the German Chancellor Olaf Scholzin According to spokesmen, Putin had told both leaders on Wednesday that European companies could pay for their gas in the old model in euros as long as payments are routed to Gazprombank.

Director – General of the European Commission ‘s Energy Department Ditte Juul Jorgensen wrote on Twitter that EU countries are currently preparing a common line.

Nobody there does not seem to be any certainty as to why Russia made the decision. Air is thick with theories.

It is not in Russia’s interest to cut off gas supplies per se, says a senior researcher at the Foreign Policy Institute Marco Siddi.

The country would lose important export revenues from its largest customer. Gas supplies are not just diverted to other places, such as China, due to a lack of pipeline connections.

One motive has been to support the ruble, Siddi says. According to another assessment, by demanding that gas payments be directed to Gazprombank, Russia is trying to make the bank a kind of “shadow central bank”. Russia’s central bank is subject to Western economic sanctions, its assets have been frozen and payments with it have been banned.

According to the third theory, Russia is trying to force EU countries to violate their own sanctions when companies buy rubles from the central bank.

Some analysts and scholars speculated that Russia’s demands are, above all, an effort to protect Gazprom and the country’s economy more broadly from new sanctions.

In Finland The closure of the Russian gas tap would affect, among other things, the production of district heating in Helsinki. Last year, about a third of the fuel Helen used was natural gas.

Helen’s Director of Public Relations Maiju Westergren says that the company buys gas from wholesalers operating in Finland, and the ruble trade requirement therefore does not directly affect the company.

Helen is already required by law to be prepared for possible fuel availability problems and maintains emergency stocks.

“We survive without a single fuel. [Häiriötilanteessa] natural gas would be replaced by other fuels. Then we would maximize the use of heat pumps and pellets. Natural gas can also be replaced by coal and oil, both of which are in stock, ”says Westergren.

The situation is alleviated by the fact that the heating season is coming to an end, and in the spring natural gas is usually used only during peak consumption periods.

“We have no worries about spring and summer.”