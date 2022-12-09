Energy | Putin calls the West “stupid”, and threatens that the price of oil will explode

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that the price of oil will skyrocket in countries that have decided on a price ceiling.

Russian president Vladimir Putin threatens western countries with Russian oil production interruptions and high oil prices.

The price ceiling for Russian oil set by the G7 group of wealthy countries, the EU and Australia entered into force on Monday. After the price cap comes into effect, Russian oil can be transported to third countries using G7 and EU tankers, insurance companies and credit institutions only if the oil is purchased at or below $60 a barrel.

On Friday, Putin called the Western countries’ solution “stupid”.

“Our reaction is that we will not simply sell to countries that have made a solution,” Putin told reporters in the Kyrgyz capital of Bishkek, according to Reuters news agency.

“We also consider reducing production if necessary,” he continued.

According to the news agency AFP, Putin said the Western countries’ decision was “harmful to the world energy market”. He said that the price of oil will become more expensive in countries that have decided on a price ceiling.

According to Putin, it has no effect on Russia.

According to Putin, Russia will inform about its countermeasures in the coming days.

Western countries the price ceiling has collapsed the price of Russian Urals crude oil. On Friday, oil quality was at its lowest price of around 52 dollars per barrel. The price is really cheap, because in the early stages of the war, the highest quality of oil cost 111 dollars.

Putin’s comment about the effects on Russia may turn out to be correct, as experts have widely stated that the oil price ceiling does not weaken, for example, Russia’s ability to finance its attack on Ukraine.

According to some experts, the purpose of the entire price ceiling has been the US administration’s effort to keep the price of crude oil low.