Energy production Under Ring Road III, a soon-boiling underground lake is bubbling, which would warm an entire city for a year

Vantaa Energy plans to excavate the world’s largest heat storage under the ring road.

Vantaa Energia is going to excavate a giant thermal cave in Kuninkaala right next to the furniture giant Ikea department store.

The million-cubic-meter thermal cave will become the world’s largest energy store. There is almost five times the amount of hot 140-degree water in the heating cave compared to the Parliament House.

The cave is to store a total of 90 gigawatt hours of energy. The amount of energy is so large that it would be possible to take care of the heat demand of a medium-sized Finnish city throughout the year.

The cave is to be excavated to a depth of about 50 meters, mainly under Ring Road III. The environmental impact assessment of the project will start during the autumn.

The starting point for planning the giant project is that it will not increase the price of district heating, assures the CEO of Vantaa Energy Jukka Toivonen.

The quarry quarry is money-worthy stuff that can be sold for many construction projects. There are many innovations in thermal cave technology for which support is sought from the EU Innovation Fund.

Heat storage water is heated in many new ways. Vantaa Energy will give up coal in 2022, when the expansion of the Pitkäsuo waste-to-energy plant is completed. The company will stop burning peat as early as next summer.

Following the completion of the expansion of the waste-to-energy plant, Vantaan Energia has already reduced its carbon dioxide emissions from the 2010 level by almost 75 percent. In addition to waste, fuel will remain at this stage wood chips and recycled wood in the Martinlaakso bioboiler as well as natural gas.

The energy company has numerous projects underway where nothing is being burned. Their development work and project decisions have been hampered by the fact that large quantities of heat have not yet been stored.

For example, Varisto is currently under construction Vantaa’s first geothermal power plant, which produces energy from a thermal well a couple of kilometers deep for the needs of six apartment buildings. This amount of heat can still be stored in the district heating network, but the production of new geothermal units would not be able to be stored, especially in summer.

The gigantic seasonal storage facility makes it possible to store energy from, among other things, the sun, wind and waste heat that accumulates in data centers, among other things.

Toivonen describes the thermal cave as a project for the future.

“We know that heating is a major emitter of emissions globally. Climate change is not waiting, why should we wait too? ”

The thermal storage is designed as a large cavern where 140-degree water is stored.­

Royal scale the hot water tank acts as an energy-releasing battery in the system. In summer, energy is transferred to the seasonal storage from hot district heating network water, and in winter, heat is transferred from the storage to district heating network water.

The transfer takes place by means of a heat exchanger, so that the warm water in the cave does not mix with the district heating water at any stage.

The heated district heating water then circulates again to heat the radiators of the properties or it can be utilized in the summer as an energy source for district cooling.

In Finland, the Helsinki energy company Helen is currently building a 260,000 cubic meter water storage facility in Mustikkamaa, where it is planned to store a total of 11.6 gigawatt hours of energy.

The blueberry heat storage is scheduled to be commissioned next summer. Helen has designed a water reservoir of a similar size in Kruunuvuorenranta.

Helen In both projects, the cave storage retains water at temperatures significantly lower than in the Vantaa project.

In Vantaa, hot water is led under the groundwater layer so that the cold groundwater acts as a boiler lid against boiling hot water. Water cannot escape to the surface.

“We are not going to build geysers in Vantaa,” says the production manager Kalle Patomeri says.

Because the water in the cave storage is hot enough for district heating needs, it can be put to use quickly if the frost intensifies in winter. In the future, Vantaa Energy will not have to turn on regional thermal power plants running on natural gas.

Vantaan Energia currently uses approximately 240 gigawatt hours of natural gas annually in its power plants and six heating plants. Compared to coal natural gas is only slightly less harmful a greenhouse gas.

The dismantling capacity of the thermal cave has been calculated at 200 megawatts, while in the Mustikkamaa thermal cave, for example, it is about 120 megawatts.

Energy company will also launch an environmental impact assessment of two circular economy projects that could be completed in 2024.

A separate treatment line is planned for the Martinlaakso power plant area and a separate treatment line for paints, varnishes and oily materials for the Pitkäsuo power plant site.

According to Patomere, Finland exports 120,000 tonnes of these difficult-to-recycle substances annually to incinerators in the Nordic countries and Germany. In two new projects in Vantaa, about 60,000 tonnes of these substances could be handled annually.

This would reduce the export and disposal of environmentally harmful substances in landfills.

Energy company is also preparing a co-operation with the technology company Wärtsilä, which would instead recover the carbon dioxide generated by the incineration of the waste-to-energy plant.

The idea is to lead the carbon dioxide to a methanation unit, where hydrogen separated from the water by electrolysis is added to it. The methanation unit would thus be able to produce synthetic biogas for heat production.

Wärtsilä has been investing in so-called Power-to-X technology since 2018. The concept includes a number of different ways to convert electricity into a different kind of energy.