Energy | Problems again in Olkiluoto: The trial operation of Olkiluoto 3 is delayed by a couple of weeks due to an automation update

According to TVO, the delay has no effect on the overall schedule of Olkiluoto 3’s trial operation. Regular electricity production is still scheduled to start in December.

Olkiluoton The test operation of the third plant unit of the nuclear power plant will be delayed by about two weeks due to the automation update on the turbine side, says Teollisuuden Voima (TVO) in a press release.

On Monday, it was reported that the trial run has finally been able to continue after it had to be stopped due to a technical fault in June.

According to estimates, when operating at full power, the reactor produces approximately 14 percent of all electricity produced in Finland. It has been hoped that reactor production would be part of Finland’s energy palette next winter.

According to the original plans, the Olkiluoto triple reactor was supposed to be ready in 2009.