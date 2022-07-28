Energy | President Zelenskyi: Ukraine is preparing to increase energy exports to the European Union

“Thanks to our electricity production, we are gradually making Ukraine one of the guarantors of Europe’s energy security.”

Ukraine is preparing to increase energy exports to the European Union, President Volodymyr Zelenskyi says in his speech. The president holds his review every evening.

The president says that exports bring foreign currency to Ukraine and at the same time help the country’s partners resist Russian pressure on the energy issue.

“Thanks to our domestic electricity production, we are gradually making Ukraine one of the guarantors of Europe’s energy security,” Zelenskyi said in his message.

Ukraine’s electricity grid was connected to the European grid in March. The purpose has been to keep distribution operational despite the war.

Ukraine started exporting energy to the European Union this month. Deliveries take place via the EU country Romania.

Energy has been a hot topic in Europe both because of the sanctions against Russia. In addition, the Russian Gazprom has reduced gas deliveries to Europe via the Nord Stream pipeline.

EU countries have accused Russia of retaliating in the energy sector with sanctions imposed on it because of the war. Russia has spoken about the technical problems of the Nord Stream pipeline. However, the Union has not swallowed Russia’s claims.

The EU has supported Ukraine after Russia invaded the country. In addition to the sanctions against Russia, Ukraine has been accepted as a candidate for EU membership.