Energy policy Poorly insulated buildings are shouting at the European Commission, which is urging member states to renovate energy-efficient houses

Residential buildings in the worst energy efficiency category should be renovated by 2030.

Brussels

Buildings improving energy efficiency in Europe. The European Commission suggests that the worst energy buildings should be refurbished to improve their energy efficiency.

According to the Commission, the worst category is around 15% of the building stock.

Buildings energy efficiency is rated on a scale of A to G. Public buildings in the worst category G should be renovated to at least level F by 2027. For residential buildings, the time would be until 2030.

The Commission also proposes to harmonize the energy performance certificates for buildings for sale and rent by A to G by 2025.

In the EU 40% of total energy consumption is consumed in buildings, so the energy efficiency of buildings has a significant impact on energy consumption. Emissions from buildings account for around 36% of EU greenhouse gas emissions.

Vice – President of the Commission Frans Timmermansin according to, improving the energy efficiency of buildings pays for itself. It is possible for member states to support rehabilitation with EU funds.

Timmermans points out that renovating buildings also alleviates energy poverty.

“In an unrepaired home, almost money is thrown out the windows when heat escapes from the windows, under the doors, and through uninsulated walls and ceilings,” he said. tweeted.

Commission also suggests that from 2030 onwards, all new buildings in the EU should be zero-emission.

The EU has had targets for the energy performance of buildings in the past. Ministry of the Environment According to the report, Finland has switched to almost zero-energy construction for new buildings in accordance with EU targets.

The Commission’s proposal leaves a great deal of room for maneuver for the Member States. One reason for this is that Member States have very different starting points for energy efficiency in buildings.

Presentation next to the Member States and the European Parliament.

In the longer term, according to the Commission, efforts should be made to ensure that fossil fuels are no longer used to cool or heat buildings. The Commission calls on Member States to draw up national plans to pave the way for the elimination of fossil fuels in buildings by 2040.

Commission also presented on Wednesday the expected presentation on the future of the EU gas market. The goal is to move away from fossil natural gas and switch to renewable and low-carbon gases.

Alternatives would be, for example, hydrogen and biomethane. With its proposal, the Commission wants to lay the foundations for the EU hydrogen market in order to develop the distribution network while creating an attractive environment for hydrogen investment.

Autumn The sharp rise in energy prices during the 1990s has also sparked a debate in Europe as to whether EU countries should acquire common gas stocks in order to address the rise in prices if necessary.

The Commission’s proposal includes an option for Member States to purchase joint gas on a voluntary basis. At the same time, the aim would be to improve coordination on gas stocks.