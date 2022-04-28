Energy policy Many European energy companies bowed to Putin’s will, the professor warns of the consequences of the decision

Energy companies are protecting their financial position by submitting to the will of Russia, says Veli-Pekka Tynkkynen, professor of environmental policy at Russia at the Alexander Institute at the University of Helsinki.

Part European gas companies are turning to the Russian leader Vladimir Putin will and preparing to pay their gas bills in rubles. Fortum’s subsidiary Uniper is included.

The situation is special because of the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyenin According to him, paying for gas supplies in rubles violates the European Union’s sanctions against Russia if the original agreement did not agree to deliver payments in rubles.

CFO of Uniper Tiina Tuomela however, according to the Financial Times, the company says the new payment arrangement is legal. According to the newspaper, the companies would pay Gazprombank for their gas in euros, and would then authorize the bank to exchange euros for rubles, which would be transferred to Russia.

“The big political problem here is that we have given companies the right to define how European energy and security policy will take shape,” says Professor of Environmental Policy at the Alexander Institute at the University of Helsinki. Brother-Pekka Tynkkynen.

“The slave is in the role of master and the energy industry is doing what it loves. From Russia’s point of view, it leads to a situation where Russia is seen as an energy superpower and Europe is on its knees. That is exactly what Russia wants, ”says Tynkkynen.

Tynkkynen says that by agreeing to ruble payments, energy companies will do what Putin wants and at the same time act completely against European politics and interests.

“It will only lead to the continuation of Putin’s policy of disintegration and rule.”

Tynkkynen sees the ruble demand as completely political and has no economic significance for Russia. Russia has practically bolstered its currency artificially.

Situation in the gas trade seems somewhat confusing.

Many European countries have continued to buy gas from Russia. However, Russia says the only way to resume deliveries is to pay in rubles. Some politicians strongly oppose the ruble demand, but some gas companies want to ensure continued supplies.

According to Tynkkynen, the EU should remain united and prevent gas companies from bowing to Russia’s will. He says the EU should stop buying Russian energy altogether.

“The EU should work together to find solutions that are certainly economically costly. The more you stretch and slow down here, the more expensive it becomes, and not just financially. ”

According to Tynkkynen, energy companies are not forced to submit to the ruble requirement, but could refuse to do so. His view is that by agreeing to the ruble claim, they will protect their financial position.

“Europe could say that we are paying the bills in euros and that’s fine. We should not go according to the system dictated by Putin, ”says Tynkkynen.

Vice-President of the EU Commission for Finance Valdis Dombrovskis is Financial Times according to agree.

“Prices have been agreed in euros and dollars. So you pay for gas in euros, and that’s about it, ”Dombrovskis acknowledged.

Russia cut off gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria because the countries have refused to pay for their gas purchases in rubles. Both countries had announced they would stop buying gas from Russia by the end of this year.

Gas companies may fear that if the ruble claim is not accepted, supplies will end completely. In Germany, for example, a sudden outage of gas supplies could be an economic disaster.

“The situation is difficult because we are dependent on Russian energy flows. Germany’s dependence on Russian gas has grown since 2014. It has driven us into this situation, ”says Tynkkynen.