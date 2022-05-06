Energy policy Kokoomuksen Mykkänen: A new nuclear power plant to replace the collapsed Fennovoima is the goal of energy policy

“I have the information that there are energy companies in Finland that would be ready to consider building a new nuclear power plant,” says Kai Mykkänen, Chairman of the Coalition Party’s parliamentary group.

Finland The goal of the state’s energy and climate policy should be to replace Fennovoima’s failed nuclear power plant with a new, non-Russian nuclear power plant as soon as possible, says the chairman of the Coalition’s parliamentary group Kai Mykkänen.

The project, which had been in serious difficulties for years, finally collapsed after the May Day, when Fennovoima announced that it was terminating the contract with the Russian plant supplier Rosatom.

Mykkänen criticizes the Board’s actions in Fennovoima’s aftercare as passive.

In his opinion, the government should quickly update the energy and climate strategy in the opinion round so that the strategy includes the goal of replacing Fennovoima with a replacement nuclear power project in Finland. According to Mykkänen, the government must send a signal that nuclear power is wanted so that private investors dare to move.

“Never before have nuclear power projects been initiated because the Ministry of Employment and the Economy only suddenly receives an application,” he says.

Energy industry Private investment in Finland is now strongly focused on wind power, as it is the most cost-effective form of production and the conditions in Finland are favorable for construction. Between 2020 and 2022, approximately 3,000 megawatts of new wind power capacity will be built in Finland, with an estimated annual production comparable to Fennovoima’s power plant.

At the same time, large nuclear power projects in the West have proven to be very risky. Olkiluoto 3 was due to be completed already in 2009, but regular electricity production is expected to start next autumn. Fennovoima had great difficulties in preparing the permit material, and the project was delayed for years even before the actual construction work could even begin. Many shareholders withdrew from the project, some were only involved because the contract could not be withdrawn.

Still, Mykkänen believes that investors have an interest in building nuclear power. He says he has had background discussions on the matter, but he refuses to name the parties.

“I have the knowledge that there are energy companies in Finland that would be willing to consider building a new nuclear power plant,” he says.

Mute believes that further construction of nuclear power would also help the government’s climate goals. As transport, heating and industrial processes become electrified, the need for clean electricity will increase. The energy and climate strategy predicts that electricity consumption will even double in the coming decades.

Nuclear power, which produces a steady base of power, is needed alongside wind power of varying production, as it reduces the need for consumption flexibility in industry, for example, Mykkänen believes.

“I see an opportunity that if Finland is now active, playing its cards right and getting another nuclear power project, that would be an attraction. We have clean, cheap electricity on offer evenly. It also affects industrial investment. ”

In the nuclear field high hopes are now placed on small, modular reactors (SMRs), which are expected to significantly reduce the cost of building nuclear power. However, the current Finnish regulations restrict their construction.

The regulation of nuclear energy is currently being reformed and the goal is to be ready by the end of the next parliamentary term. Mykkänen considers this to be too slow.

“The nuclear energy law should be reformed in the crisis schedule to allow SMR power plants to be brought here. The change should be brought to Parliament at the beginning of the next parliamentary term at the latest. ”