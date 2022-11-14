Energy | Poland and Germany nationalize local parts of Gazprom

Russian Gazprom is losing its business operations in Europe.

Germany and Poland promote the nationalization of the local businesses of the Russian gas company Gazprom.

Germany plans to nationalize Sefe, formerly known as Gazprom Germania. The German Ministry of Finance announced the matter on Monday.

The nationalization of the gas import company Sefe is based on an effort to protect the company from bankruptcy and to get Russia completely out of the company. According to the ministry, the decision is necessary in order to secure Germany’s energy supply.

Gazprom Germania was a German subsidiary of Russian energy giant Gazprom. The German state took control of Gazprom Germania in April, when Gazprom unexpectedly announced that it was divesting its subsidiary and imposing sanctions on it.

The possible nationalization of the company was reported already in September, but at that time the schedule was not certain. According to the Reuters news agency, Germany has already supported Sefe with nearly 10 billion euros since April. With nationalization, support will be increased.

After Uniper, Sefe is the second company to be nationalized by Germany due to the war started by Russia.

Poland again plans to take over Gazprom’s assets in the country to ensure the safety of critical infrastructure, the Yamal gas pipeline. Gazprom owns 48 percent of Europolgaz, which in turn owns the Polish part of the Yamal pipeline. The news agency Reuters reported on the matter on Monday.

The Yamal gas pipeline runs from the Yamal Peninsula through Belarus to Europe. The operation of the pipeline itself is operated by the Polish state gas distribution company Gaz-System.

Russia cut off gas supplies to Poland already in the spring.