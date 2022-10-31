Energy | Opec: The world cannot survive without oil, demand will continue to grow for years

OPEC, the cooperation organization of major oil exporting countries, believes that oil will maintain its level in the world energy market for a long time to come.

The big ones according to OPEC, the cooperation organization of oil exporting countries, the global demand for oil will continue to grow for another decade. OPEC believes that abandoning fossil fuels would be potentially dangerous.

The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries shared its views on the future of the oil market in its annual review. The news agency reports about it Bloomberg.

According to OPEC’s publication, the daily demand for oil would increase by about 13 percent to 109.5 million barrels per day by 2035.

After this, Opec predicts that demand will remain constant for a decade at just under 110 million barrels per day. Last year, according to OPEC, the demand for oil products was 96.9 million barrels per day.

According to OPEC’s review, by 2045 the share of oil in the energy used in the world would drop from the current 31 percent only slightly – to 29 percent.

According to Bloomberg, OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais said that a complete transition away from hydrocarbon products such as crude oil would be potentially dangerous for a world that will continue to need all sources of energy.

All do not share the views of the Petroleum Exporting Organization. International Energy Agency (IEA) said last week in its own annual report that it believes global emissions will peak in 2025.

According to the organization, the increase in energy prices due to the war of aggression started by Russia will increase investments in renewable energy sources and this development will eventually lead to a reduction in emissions.

According to the IEA’s forecast, global oil demand will peak at 103 million barrels per day in the middle of the next decade and will then slowly begin to decline towards the year 2050.