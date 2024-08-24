Energy | OP: Sales of solar panels decreased

Energy|OP estimates that Finns bought fewer panels this year than in previous years at the same time.

Panels financed through OP were sold in Finland in the first half of this year almost 50 percent less than at the same time last year.

OP doesn’t say the sales numbers, but sends an indexed development from the last few years by email.

According to OP, last year’s sales grew by 46 percent from 2021. In 2022, panel sales were 39 percent higher than in 2021.

January–June of the current year was roughly at the level of January–June of 2021 and 2022, OP-Ryhmä says.

Compared to the same period last year, sales in January–June of the current year were half.

“Even though sales have been on the decline this year in light of the numbers, it says more about the normalization of demand than a sharp decline,” says the head of the Cash Flows and Working Capital function at OP yristbank Jari Jaulimo in the bulletin.

According to Jaulimo, the demand for panels strongly follows the price of electricity, and the increase in the price of electricity in 2022 and 2023 caused a spike in the demand for panels.

OP’s According to The banking group announces that it is one of the largest financiers of panels in Finland. OP, which finances through sales outlets, evaluates its market share with an internal study.

OP says that it evaluates the market share of other operators through market research, its own customer data and partners.

The most active panels are usually bought in spring and summer, and the most typical installation is for homes or cottages, the bank says. Panel prices vary, but OP’s most typical is around ten tons.

According to the OP, there is quite little demand from companies, more from the consumer side. On the corporate side, panel projects are bigger than for households.

Parallel a signal about the development of solar panel sales came from trading group Kesko in July in the half-year reportwhen especially the sales and profit of solar energy products fell below the level of the comparison period in Onninen’s business.