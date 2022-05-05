A bonus of up to 60 euros for subscribers to public transport, for workers but also students with an income that does not exceed 35 thousand euros. It is one of the innovations contained in the new draft of the aid dl which is back today in Cdm.

To this end, an ad hoc fund will be set up at the Ministry of Labor of 100 million euros. The voucher, with the aim of “mitigating the impact of expensive energy”, reads the draft, will have the name of the owner and it can be used for the purchase of a single subscription. It will also not be transferable. A ministerial decree will govern how it will be possible to apply for the voucher and which procedures must be followed.